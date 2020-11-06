The 2020 NASCAR Playoffs conclude Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with the 2020 Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway. It's a 39-driver field, but only the Championship 4 will be in the hunt for the NASCAR Cup with the championship going to the best finisher among Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski. Logano and Elliott both captured wins in the prior round to secure their spot in the final four, while Hamlin and Keselowski got in on points.

And with seven wins already this season, Hamlin is the 3-1 favorite to win in the 2020 Season Finale 500 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Logano and Elliott are 9-2 to win on Sunday, while Keselowski is at 7-2 in the NASCAR at Phoenix odds. Before making any 2020 Season Finale 500 picks, be sure to see the latest 2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Phoenix predictions and Championship 4 projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races. Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May.

The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and then nailed four of the top five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol.

During the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 in Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 on the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the NASCAR at Phoenix race on Sunday, Nov. 8, 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

One surprise: The model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 12-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Phoenix odds from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion hasn't had the season he hoped and was eliminated from the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs when the field was cut from 12 to eight.

However, he was able to grab a victory two weeks ago in Texas Motor Speedway. It was his first win of the season and the 57th of this career, extending his streak of seasons with a win to 16. He's now finished inside the top 10 and led in each of the last three races, so he's a good bet to get to the front on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, one of the Vegas favorites at 9-2, stumbles big time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in this loaded field. The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion earned his way into the Championship 4 with a win at Kansas last month and he'll start at the front of the outside row at Phoenix on Sunday after finishing 10th and third in the last two races.

However, Logano has also been up and down at Phoenix Raceway. Logano won the spring race there, but has finished outside the top 10 in five of his last eight starts there. That includes a 37th-place finish there during the penultimate race of his championship season in 2018.

Denny Hamlin 3-1

Brad Keselowski 7-2

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Joey Logano 9-2

Chase Elliott 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

Kurt Busch 60-1

Aric Almirola 60-1

William Byron 75-1

Jimmie Johnson 75-1

Clint Bowyer 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Matt DiBenedetto 100-1

Christopher Bell 150-1

Tyler Reddick 150-1

Cole Custer 150-1

Ryan Newman 300-1

Matt Kenseth 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Bubba Wallace 1000-1

Chris Buescher 1000-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

Daniel Suarez 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

John Hunter Nemechek 5000-1

Ryan Preece 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Michael McDowell 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1