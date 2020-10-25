With only three races remaining before one driver claims the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship, every point is crucial Sunday at the 2020 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET at Texas Motor Speedway, with 40 drivers all trying to position themselves at the front of the field. The only driver guaranteed to advance to the Championship 4 of the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs is Joey Logano, who won last week at Kansas to lock in his spot. With Logano guaranteed a spot, the seven remaining playoff drivers have just Texas and Martinsville to lock down the three remaining spots in the Championship 4.

Kevin Harvick is one of those three drivers, and he carries 2-1 odds as the favorite in the 2020 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 odds from William Hill. Denny Hamlin is at 7-2, and Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are both 13-2 in the NASCAR at Texas odds.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races. Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May.

The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and then nailed four of the top five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol.

During the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 in Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 on the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the NASCAR at Texas race on Sunday, Oct. 25, 10,000 times.

Top 2020 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 predictions

One surprise: The model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 18-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Texas odds from William Hill. Busch a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Busch missed the cut for the final eight playoff spots by a single spot, but his 17 top-10 finishes this season means he is fast at all varieties of tracks.

Busch didn't claim a checkered flag in 2020, but ran second at California, Darlington, Atlanta, and Bristol among his 13 top-5s. He also has a strong history at Texas, running fourth there earlier this season and winning at the track three times at the 1.5-mile quad-oval. Although the 35-year-old Busch isn't driving for his third NASCAR Cup Series points championship, he is plenty fast enough to take the checkered flag at Sunday's 2020 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

How to make 2020 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 picks

2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Texas odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 2-1

Denny Hamlin 7-2

Ryan Blaney 15-2

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Joey Logano 14-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Aric Almirola 35-1

William Byron 50-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Jimmie Johnson 60-1

Tyler Reddick 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Clint Bowyer 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Christopher Bell 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Ryan Newman 300-1

Matt Kenseth 300-1

Bubba Wallace 500-1

Chris Buescher 500-1

John Hunter 2500-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

Michael McDowell 2500-1

Ryan Preece 2500-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Chad Finchum 5000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1