NY
POR

Knicks-Trail Blazers Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 06, 2019

Having just played two tough games against Western Conference contenders Oklahoma City and Houston, the Trail Blazers would seem to be stepping down in competition Monday night when they play host to the New York Knicks in Portland.

That's not the way the Blazers say they are looking at it, however.

We won't overlook (the Knicks)," Portland point guard Damian Lillard said. "We're not one of those teams that can afford to do that. We have to be a certain way mentally. We have to play a certain way on the floor to win games.

"We don't have a luxury of a Kevin Durant or Steph Curry. We can't just hit a switch. We have to be prepared for that game. That's how we've been able to be successful, with that type of approach."

The Knicks will be coming to Portland off of two days of rest after an exhilarating 119-112 victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles, snapping an eight-game losing streak. New York had dropped 13 of its previous 14 outings. Afterward, they celebrated hard, even if the Lakers were without LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Rajon Rondo, all sidelined with injuries.

"When we win, we celebrate like it's the Super Bowl," coach David Fizdale said. "Why not half?"

Portland will be the fifth stop on a six-game, 12-day road trip that began Dec. 27 at Milwaukee. Fizdale was pleased with his players' effort in a 115-108 loss against Western Conference leader Denver on Tuesday.

"Hopefully they can build some confidence from these last two and go up (to Portland) and give it a game," Fizdale said.

"We'll try to run with the momentum," said guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who led the way against the Lakers with 22 points. "Coach (Fizdale) and a lot of the guys believe we're better than our record speaks. But he always tells us to stay in the moment, and we are who we are right now.

"Everybody wants to win. Just to be in this situation is tough, but it builds character and matures you as a player."

Monday's game will mean a return to Portland for New York power forward Noah Vonleh, who spent two and a half seasons with the Blazers from 2015-18. Vonleh is averaging 8.5 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Knicks.

The Blazers have prevailed in eight of the last 10 meetings with the Knicks dating to 2012.

Portland, which has won eight of its last 12 games this season, is coming off a 110-101 win over Houston.

"I like where we are," said Lillard, who ranks ninth in the league in scoring with a 26.4-point average. "I like where our mentality is, too. We've had some tough losses and a rough stretch, but we've come out of it.

"I like the direction we're going in, not just based on wins and losses, but the things we're starting to do as a group."

Jusuf Nurkic is going through the best stretch of his five-year NBA career. Over the past six games, the 7-foot Bosnian is averaging 22.2 points and 15.2 rebounds while shooting .589 from the field.

"He's been a beast for awhile now," Lillard said.

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
E. Kanter
00 C
D. Lillard
0 PG
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
26.4 Pts. Per Game 26.4
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
54.0 Field Goal % 44.8
54.0 Three Point % 44.8
83.5 Free Throw % 89.3
away team logo
E. Kanter C 00
14.4 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 2.0 APG
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
26.4 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 6.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Knicks 10-29 -----
home team logo Trail Blazers 23-17 -----
POR -11.5, O/U 220.5
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
POR -11.5, O/U 220.5
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 10-29 107.8 PPG 45.2 RPG 19.9 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 23-17 111.2 PPG 48.5 RPG 21.5 APG
Key Players
E. Kanter C 14.4 PPG 10.7 RPG 2.0 APG 54.0 FG%
D. Lillard PG 26.4 PPG 4.7 RPG 6.0 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Knicks
Roster
T. Hardaway Jr.
E. Kanter
E. Mudiay
K. Knox
T. Burke
A. Trier
D. Dotson
N. Vonleh
M. Hezonja
L. Kornet
F. Ntilikina
C. Lee
M. Robinson
L. Thomas
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Hardaway Jr. 36 33.5 20.6 3.4 2.9 0.9 0.1 2.0 39.4 34.9 85.7 0.6 2.8
E. Kanter 39 26.5 14.4 10.7 2.0 0.4 0.4 1.8 54.0 35.0 83.5 3.9 6.8
E. Mudiay 32 26.4 14.3 3.0 4.0 0.8 0.4 1.9 44.9 31.8 73.1 0.6 2.4
K. Knox 32 26.6 12.2 4.3 0.9 0.5 0.3 1.2 37.6 36.0 67.8 0.9 3.4
T. Burke 26 19.7 11.2 2.2 2.8 0.7 0.1 0.9 41.0 35.3 82.8 0.6 1.6
A. Trier 32 22.3 10.3 2.9 1.8 0.4 0.3 1.8 44.0 38.5 80.0 0.5 2.4
D. Dotson 30 25.1 9.9 3.7 1.1 1.0 0.1 0.7 44.3 36.0 71.9 0.7 3.0
N. Vonleh 39 26.8 8.5 8.7 2.1 0.8 0.9 1.3 46.4 39.5 74.2 2.0 6.7
M. Hezonja 33 17.2 7.0 3.1 0.9 0.7 0.1 1.1 39.0 29.8 61.4 0.3 2.8
L. Kornet 17 12.7 6.2 2.5 1.2 0.3 0.4 0.4 43.8 46.4 81.8 0.6 1.9
F. Ntilikina 35 21.1 6.0 1.9 2.5 0.7 0.3 1.3 34.9 30.0 80.8 0.2 1.7
C. Lee 10 14.9 5.3 2.4 1.4 0.8 0.2 0.4 44.4 33.3 66.7 0.6 1.8
M. Robinson 28 17.2 4.7 3.9 0.6 0.7 1.8 0.6 64.0 0.0 53.1 2.1 1.8
L. Thomas 16 15.1 3.5 2.3 0.5 0.7 0.2 0.6 36.4 22.7 84.6 0.4 1.9
Total 39 242.6 107.8 45.2 19.9 7.08 4.54 13.3 43.2 34.7 77.2 11.7 33.5
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
E. Turner
Z. Collins
N. Stauskas
M. Harkless
M. Leonard
S. Curry
J. Layman
G. Trent Jr.
W. Baldwin
C. Swanigan
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 40 35.5 26.4 4.7 6.0 1.0 0.5 2.8 44.8 38.7 89.3 0.8 3.9
C. McCollum 39 34.3 20.9 3.7 2.6 0.8 0.4 1.6 45.5 33.0 82.2 0.9 2.8
J. Nurkic 40 27.3 15.2 10.5 2.9 1.1 1.3 2.3 50.2 13.0 74.2 3.6 7.0
A. Aminu 40 30.1 9.5 8.2 1.0 0.9 0.3 0.8 43.4 35.9 83.8 1.5 6.6
E. Turner 39 24.7 7.7 4.7 3.9 0.6 0.3 1.9 46.3 11.8 70.4 0.6 4.1
Z. Collins 40 18.6 7.1 4.2 0.9 0.3 0.8 1.1 48.4 30.3 81.3 1.3 2.9
N. Stauskas 38 15.9 6.2 1.8 1.4 0.3 0.1 1.0 41.4 34.2 90.9 0.3 1.6
M. Harkless 25 22.1 6.1 4.2 0.7 0.9 1.0 0.6 44.9 32.7 65.0 1.0 3.2
M. Leonard 37 14.0 5.5 4.2 1.2 0.2 0.1 0.7 49.3 42.0 85.3 0.9 3.3
S. Curry 34 17.1 5.4 1.3 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.7 41.1 48.4 100.0 0.3 1.0
J. Layman 29 14.3 5.3 2.2 0.3 0.6 0.3 0.6 50.4 35.0 64.7 0.6 1.6
G. Trent Jr. 3 6.7 3.3 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 30.8 40.0 0.0 0.0 1.3
W. Baldwin 13 5.5 2.0 0.7 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.8 30.8 28.6 72.7 0.1 0.6
C. Swanigan 16 8.4 1.9 3.1 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.9 31.6 25.0 85.7 0.8 2.3
Total 40 242.5 111.2 48.5 21.5 6.60 4.80 14.3 45.5 35.4 81.3 11.4 37.1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores