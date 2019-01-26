MIA
A quarter-century ago, it was hard to imagine an NBA squad more associated with a head coach than the New York Knicks were with Pat Riley, who imposed his will upon a team that played a grinding, defensively intense, borderline dirty style of ball.

Today, it's hard to remember a time when the Knicks were successful, or Riley wasn't associated with the Miami Heat.

Riley's past and present teams will meet Sunday night, when the reeling Knicks host the Heat at Madison Square Garden.

Both teams were off Saturday after playing Friday, when the Heat posted a 100-94 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and the visiting Knicks continued their months-long skid by falling to the Brooklyn Nets, 109-99.

The defeat was the eighth straight for the Knicks, who have dropped 16 of 17 and 21 of 24.

While there may be some light at the end of the tunnel as New York tries to position itself to win the Zion Williamson sweepstakes -- it is in a four-way battle with the Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns for the worst record in the NBA -- the losing has begun to wear on players, including Allonzo Trier, who engaged with a fan on Twitter and seemed to blame Tim Hardaway Jr. for a defensive miscue late in Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Head coach David Fizdale tried to find some humor in the situation.

"What are we going to do? Lose more games?" Fizdale said. "I shouldn't make light of it. Sometimes you've got to laugh."

Alas, laughs have been few and far between in the Big Apple since Riley left to become the president and head coach of the Heat in 1995 following a four-year stint in which he led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals. New York has advanced beyond the conference semifinals just twice since 1996 and moved past the first round once in the last 18 seasons.

Riley, meanwhile, is now synonymous with the Heat, which has won three NBA titles under his watch. But after two stints as Miami's head coach, Riley, 73, is finally comfortable serving in the front office and ceding the sidelines to Erik Spoelstra, who surpassed Riley as the longest-tenured coach in franchise history earlier this week.

Spoelstra, who began his career with the Heat as a video coordinator, said he remembers a conversation with his father, former NBA executive Jon Spoelstra, in which he was encouraged to cherish every moment working with Riley.

"It doesn't matter what your position is, it doesn't matter if you ever get promoted, just find a way to hang with this guy, this Hall of Famer," Spoelstra said. "So I guess the lesson to that is I'm still just trying to hang on, I'm trying to work for him for as long as I possibly can."

Team Stats
away team logo Heat 23-24 105.7 PPG 46.6 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo Knicks 10-37 107.0 PPG 44.3 RPG 19.7 APG
Key Players
H. Whiteside C 12.6 PPG 12.3 RPG 0.9 APG 54.0 FG%
E. Kanter C 14.4 PPG 10.8 RPG 2.0 APG 54.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Heat
Roster
J. Richardson
G. Dragic
D. Wade
H. Whiteside
J. Winslow
T. Johnson
D. Waiters
R. McGruder
K. Olynyk
W. Ellington
J. Johnson
D. Jones Jr.
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Richardson 45 34.5 17.6 3.8 3.9 1.1 0.5 1.7 40.7 37.4 85.9 0.8 3.0
G. Dragic 14 29.1 15.3 3.1 4.9 0.7 0.3 2.5 41.0 31.4 76.0 0.6 2.5
D. Wade 38 25.4 13.8 3.7 4.1 0.6 0.5 2.2 42.7 32.6 68.6 0.8 2.8
H. Whiteside 41 25.8 12.6 12.3 0.9 0.6 2.3 1.7 54.0 13.3 42.7 3.8 8.5
J. Winslow 42 29.0 12.5 5.3 4.1 1.0 0.3 2.1 43.5 38.8 66.0 0.9 4.4
T. Johnson 40 25.6 11.2 2.8 2.6 1.0 0.5 1.4 43.4 36.9 68.2 0.4 2.4
D. Waiters 9 18.0 9.4 2.2 2.0 0.3 0.1 1.0 44.3 31.8 14.3 0.1 2.1
R. McGruder 45 26.7 9.0 3.8 2.2 0.6 0.2 1.2 40.8 36.9 75.5 0.9 2.9
K. Olynyk 44 19.6 8.8 4.1 1.7 0.6 0.3 1.3 43.7 32.4 77.8 0.9 3.2
W. Ellington 22 21.1 7.9 1.9 1.3 1.0 0.1 0.6 36.3 37.1 84.6 0.3 1.6
J. Johnson 31 20.9 7.7 3.2 2.3 0.6 0.4 1.2 42.2 36.6 74.3 0.5 2.8
D. Jones Jr. 36 18.4 7.6 4.5 0.5 0.8 0.7 0.7 51.0 36.5 61.6 1.9 2.6
D. Robinson 4 7.3 1.5 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 33.3 33.3 0.0 0.0 1.3
U. Haslem 3 4.7 1.3 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 1.3
Total 47 240.5 105.7 46.6 23.7 7.45 5.85 14.3 44.4 35.4 68.5 11.7 34.9
Knicks
Roster
T. Hardaway Jr.
E. Mudiay
E. Kanter
K. Knox
T. Burke
A. Trier
D. Dotson
N. Vonleh
M. Hezonja
L. Kornet
F. Ntilikina
C. Lee
M. Robinson
L. Thomas
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Hardaway Jr. 43 32.8 19.4 3.3 2.6 0.9 0.1 1.8 38.7 34.9 85.3 0.6 2.8
E. Mudiay 39 26.6 14.7 3.1 3.9 0.8 0.3 2.1 45.3 30.8 76.0 0.6 2.4
E. Kanter 42 26.3 14.4 10.8 2.0 0.4 0.4 1.8 54.1 33.3 81.9 4.0 6.8
K. Knox 40 27.3 12.2 4.3 0.9 0.6 0.3 1.3 37.0 34.0 69.3 0.9 3.4
T. Burke 30 20.3 11.6 1.9 2.9 0.6 0.1 0.8 41.0 35.1 84.5 0.5 1.4
A. Trier 40 22.4 10.5 3.0 2.0 0.5 0.3 1.8 45.6 38.8 82.7 0.6 2.4
D. Dotson 38 25.2 9.3 3.6 1.3 0.9 0.1 0.7 43.4 37.6 74.4 0.6 3.0
N. Vonleh 47 26.6 9.0 8.6 2.0 0.8 0.9 1.3 47.2 38.8 71.1 1.9 6.6
M. Hezonja 39 18.1 7.4 3.4 0.9 0.9 0.1 1.1 39.6 28.4 67.8 0.4 3.0
L. Kornet 23 15.2 7.0 2.5 1.3 0.6 0.5 0.6 42.7 43.4 82.6 0.6 1.9
F. Ntilikina 40 21.4 5.9 2.0 2.8 0.7 0.3 1.4 33.8 29.4 75.0 0.3 1.8
C. Lee 11 14.0 5.1 2.3 1.3 0.7 0.2 0.4 45.7 33.3 64.3 0.5 1.7
M. Robinson 32 16.9 5.0 3.8 0.6 0.7 1.9 0.5 67.6 0.0 51.4 2.0 1.8
L. Thomas 20 15.8 3.5 2.7 0.5 0.7 0.3 0.6 39.4 20.8 86.7 0.6 2.1
Total 47 242.1 107.0 44.3 19.7 7.30 4.55 13.3 43.2 34.3 77.4 11.2 33.1
