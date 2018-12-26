PHO
ORL

No Text

Booker, Warren lead Suns past Magic 122-120 in overtime

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 26, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Devin Booker scored 35 points and T.J. Warren added 24 points, including all four Phoenix points in overtime, as the Suns defeated the Orlando Magic 122-120 Wednesday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored had 19 points and Josh Jackson added 10 for Phoenix, which has won five of its last seven games.

D.J. Augustin led Orlando with 27 points and six assists. Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Terrence Ross scored 18 points off the bench. Orlando has lost four straight.

Phoenix outscored the Magic 4-2 in overtime. Vucevic hit a jumper with 4:26 left in the extra period to account for Orlando's only points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Fournier had a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won the game for Orlando.

Regulation was marked by a series of long runs by each team that didn't end until the middle of the fourth quarter, when Booker hit a baseline jumper that tied the game at 100-all.

Booker scored nine points in the final minute, including a 3-pointer that tied the game at 112-all, followed by back-to-back layups that put Phoenix up 116-112 with 16 seconds left.

Ross hit a 3-pointer with 11.4 seconds to pull Orlando within one, but Booker hit two free throws with 4.9 seconds to make it 118-115.

Mikal Bridges fouled Augustin on a 3-point attempt with 0.6 seconds to go and the Magic guard hit all three free throws to tie the game.

Booker's attempt at a winner bounced off the rim as time expired.

TIP-INS

Suns: Deandre Ayton is the first rookie since Blake Griffin (2010) to have three straight games with 20-plus points and 15-plus rebounds. He had 10 rebounds and eight points against Orlando. . Devin Booker is averaging 30.6 points and 8.0 assists in his last six games.

Magic: The 27 points was a season-high for D.J. Augustin.

UP NEXT:

Suns: Start a season-high, seven-game homestand against Oklahoma City on Friday.

Magic: Host Eastern Conference leader Toronto on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
N. Vucevic
9 C
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
20.1 Pts. Per Game 20.1
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
11.8 Reb. Per Game 11.8
44.8 Field Goal % 52.3
44.7 Three Point % 52.2
84.9 Free Throw % 81.8
  ORL team rebound 0:00
  Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Bad pass turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by D.J. Augustin 0:06
  Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges 0:06
  Mikal Bridges missed dunk 0:11
  Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges 0:11
  Devin Booker missed jump shot 0:11
  Defensive rebound by Devin Booker 0:32
  Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:36
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon 0:40
  Devin Booker missed jump shot 0:43
Team Stats
Points 122 120
Field Goals 48-95 (50.5%) 44-96 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 13-24 (54.2%) 14-36 (38.9%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 55 52
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 34 31
Team 10 10
Assists 22 20
Steals 9 11
Blocks 9 2
Turnovers 18 15
Fouls 19 18
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
D. Booker SG 1
35 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
D. Augustin PG 14
27 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Suns 9-26 263628284122
home team logo Magic 14-19 322134312120
ORL -5, O/U 211.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
ORL -5, O/U 211.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 9-26 104.6 PPG 41.3 RPG 24.0 APG
home team logo Magic 14-19 102.4 PPG 42.3 RPG 24.6 APG
Key Players
D. Booker SG 24.8 PPG 3.9 RPG 7.0 APG 44.4 FG%
D. Augustin PG 10.3 PPG 2.2 RPG 4.8 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Booker SG 35 PTS 7 REB 8 AST
D. Augustin PG 27 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
50.5 FG% 45.8
54.2 3PT FG% 38.9
76.5 FT% 81.8
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
T. Warren
D. Ayton
M. Bridges
D. Melton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 39 35 7 8 2 1 5 3 13/24 5/8 4/5 0 7 56 -3
T. Warren 36 24 4 0 2 0 2 3 9/18 3/5 3/4 2 2 28 -3
D. Ayton 34 8 12 3 0 3 3 2 4/7 0/0 0/0 3 9 26 -10
M. Bridges 35 5 5 4 1 1 1 1 2/8 1/3 0/0 3 2 19 -3
D. Melton 18 4 3 1 0 1 2 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 8 -13
Starters
D. Booker
T. Warren
D. Ayton
M. Bridges
D. Melton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 39 35 7 8 2 1 5 3 13/24 5/8 4/5 0 7 56 -3
T. Warren 36 24 4 0 2 0 2 3 9/18 3/5 3/4 2 2 28 -3
D. Ayton 34 8 12 3 0 3 3 2 4/7 0/0 0/0 3 9 26 -10
M. Bridges 35 5 5 4 1 1 1 1 2/8 1/3 0/0 3 2 19 -3
D. Melton 18 4 3 1 0 1 2 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 8 -13
Bench
K. Oubre Jr.
J. Jackson
E. Okobo
R. Holmes
R. Anderson
J. Crawford
T. Daniels
G. King
E. Moreland
D. Bender
J. Evans
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Oubre Jr. 30 19 2 2 1 1 2 3 6/13 3/6 4/4 0 2 25 +15
J. Jackson 27 10 7 4 2 0 2 1 5/9 0/0 0/2 1 6 25 +4
E. Okobo 24 9 1 0 0 0 1 1 4/7 1/2 0/0 0 1 9 +11
R. Holmes 18 8 4 0 1 2 0 1 3/6 0/0 2/2 2 2 15 +12
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moreland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 261 122 45 22 9 9 18 19 48/95 13/24 13/17 11 34 211 +10
Magic
Starters
D. Augustin
N. Vucevic
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
J. Isaac
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Augustin 41 27 2 6 3 0 3 1 8/18 3/8 8/9 1 1 41 +13
N. Vucevic 39 22 13 2 2 0 4 1 10/20 2/5 0/0 3 10 37 +1
E. Fournier 35 16 4 5 0 0 2 5 6/12 4/7 0/0 1 3 28 +8
A. Gordon 42 11 9 2 2 1 0 2 5/10 1/3 0/0 1 8 27 +8
J. Isaac 25 11 5 1 0 0 1 4 4/9 0/1 3/4 2 3 17 +10
Starters
D. Augustin
N. Vucevic
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
J. Isaac
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Augustin 41 27 2 6 3 0 3 1 8/18 3/8 8/9 1 1 41 +13
N. Vucevic 39 22 13 2 2 0 4 1 10/20 2/5 0/0 3 10 37 +1
E. Fournier 35 16 4 5 0 0 2 5 6/12 4/7 0/0 1 3 28 +8
A. Gordon 42 11 9 2 2 1 0 2 5/10 1/3 0/0 1 8 27 +8
J. Isaac 25 11 5 1 0 0 1 4 4/9 0/1 3/4 2 3 17 +10
Bench
T. Ross
J. Simmons
J. Grant
M. Bamba
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
W. Iwundu
J. Martin
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Ross 36 18 2 1 2 0 0 1 6/14 4/9 2/3 1 1 24 -23
J. Simmons 20 11 0 0 2 1 2 1 4/7 0/1 3/4 0 0 12 -11
J. Grant 11 2 2 3 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 1 9 -13
M. Bamba 13 2 5 0 0 0 2 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 4 5 -3
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Iwundu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 262 120 42 20 11 2 15 18 44/96 14/36 18/22 11 31 200 -10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores