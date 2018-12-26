WAS
Griffin, Drummond help Pistons pull away from Wizards 106-95

  Dec 26, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Blake Griffin had 23 points and nine rebounds, Andre Drummond got his 10th straight double-double, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Washington Wizards 106-95 on Wednesday night.

Detroit had lost 9 of 11 but used a hot start in the third quarter to pull away. Drummond had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Langston Galloway scored 22 points off the bench.

The Wizards lost for the eighth time in 10 games and are 4-16 on the road. John Wall had 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Bradley Beal scored 21 points.

The Pistons struggled early on the defensive end, allowing Washington to shoot 57.9 percent in the first half. They stayed in the game from the 3-point line. Detroit came into the game ranked 28th in 3-point percentage but hit 12 of its first 23 attempts.

The last four came in the third quarter, when the Pistons started the half with a 22-2 run to take a 76-57 lead.

Washington narrowed the gap to 85-72 at quarter's end and was within nine with 8:56 to play, aided by the Pistons missing 11 of their next 12 3-point attempts.

Trevor Ariza hit a 3-pointer to make it 94-91 with 5:33 to play but missed a potential tying 3 on the next possession.

Drummond, the second-worst free-throw shooter in NBA history, hit two with 2:32 left to give the Pistons a 100-93 advantage.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington came into the game averaging 113.2 points a game and were on pace to match that until their 17-point third quarter. ... Wall and Ian Mahinmi, along with Drummond, picked up technical fouls for ''hostile acts'' in the third quarter. Markieff Morris got one for arguing a call in the first half.

Pistons: Drummond's double-double streak is the longest active run in the league. ... Detroit leads the league in opponent 3-point percentage and held Washington to 27.3 percent.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host the Chicago Bulls on Friday

Pistons: Visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Team Stats
Points 95 106
Field Goals 38-83 (45.8%) 37-80 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 9-33 (27.3%) 14-37 (37.8%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 18-19 (94.7%)
Total Rebounds 36 56
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 25 35
Team 5 10
Assists 17 25
Steals 14 8
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 16 23
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 3 1
Wizards
Starters
J. Wall
B. Beal
T. Ariza
T. Bryant
J. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Wall 37 21 7 8 0 1 6 1 9/19 2/7 1/1 0 7 39 -12
B. Beal 44 21 4 1 2 2 2 1 10/23 1/7 0/0 0 4 29 -10
T. Ariza 38 16 5 1 3 0 1 3 5/14 5/10 1/1 0 5 25 -11
T. Bryant 13 7 3 0 1 0 2 1 3/3 0/0 1/2 1 2 9 -15
J. Green 9 4 1 2 0 0 0 4 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 1 9 -8
Bench
M. Morris
I. Mahinmi
T. Satoransky
C. Randle
T. Brown Jr.
S. Dekker
O. Porter Jr.
J. McRae
D. Robinson
R. Baker
D. Howard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Morris 36 12 6 2 2 0 1 3 4/12 1/6 3/4 3 3 23 -14
I. Mahinmi 27 10 5 1 3 1 2 6 4/5 0/0 2/3 2 3 19 +15
T. Satoransky 21 2 0 1 2 0 2 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 4 -3
C. Randle 10 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0 3 +1
T. Brown Jr. 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +2
S. Dekker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 95 31 17 14 4 16 21 38/83 9/33 10/13 6 25 162 -55
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
A. Drummond
B. Brown
R. Bullock
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 34 23 9 6 2 1 4 1 9/19 4/9 1/1 2 7 43 +11
R. Jackson 29 19 4 6 1 0 8 2 5/13 3/7 6/6 2 2 28 +20
A. Drummond 35 16 11 4 3 2 4 5 6/11 0/0 4/4 3 8 36 +16
B. Brown 22 8 4 0 1 0 0 2 3/7 1/3 1/2 1 3 13 +25
R. Bullock 32 5 4 3 0 0 1 2 1/6 1/4 2/2 0 4 14 +10
Bench
L. Galloway
S. Johnson
Z. Pachulia
J. Leuer
J. Calderon
I. Smith
Z. Lofton
G. Robinson III
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
L. Kennard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Galloway 23 22 4 0 0 0 0 1 8/12 4/7 2/2 2 2 26 -11
S. Johnson 18 5 2 1 1 0 1 2 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 2 9 -2
Z. Pachulia 12 5 5 2 0 0 2 3 2/3 0/1 1/1 1 4 12 -5
J. Leuer 13 3 2 0 0 1 2 1 1/2 0/1 1/1 0 2 4 0
J. Calderon 18 0 1 3 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 6 -9
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kennard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 106 46 25 8 4 23 20 37/80 14/37 18/19 11 35 191 +55
NBA Scores