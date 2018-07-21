2018 NBA free agency: Kings reach reported agreement with Nemanja Bjelica for three-years $20.5M

When it comes to the Kings teams better start worrying about them stealing their players, because Sacramento has now swooped in on two reported agreements in the same week. On the same day Sacramento reached an agreement with Yogi Ferrell, after he had reached an agreement with the Mavericks, they have also reached a reported agreement with Nemanja Bjelica.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the Kings reached an agreement with Bjelica on a three-year 20.5 million deal. The third year is reportedly non-guaranteed. Earlier in the week, it was announced that Bjelica was not going to sign a one-year deal he had agreed to with the 76ers. His intention was to stay in Europe, but clearly plans have changed.

The reported $20.5M is a lot of money for a wing that, at times, is a little too hesitant to fire away. Bjelica is a good 3-point shooter, but he had issues in Minnesota last season where he just wouldn't play aggressively enough. Maybe the Kings will be able to convince him to more freely fire away from deep.

It's impressive that Sacramento was able to steal Bjelica away from Philadelphia and Europe. Obviously a lot of money was necessary to do it, but the Kings are in a situation where they need to overpay players to sign free agents. That may change in the future if they can start winning some games.