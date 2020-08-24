Watch Now: Gary Parrish's 2020 NBA Mock Draft ( 2:54 )

The Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic take the floor in Game 4 of their best-of-seven 2020 NBA Playoffs series on Monday. After a series-opening victory for the Magic, the Bucks have dominated in back-to-back games, reasserting control. Orlando will be without Jonathan Isaac (knee), Mo Bamba (post-COVID) and Michael-Carter Williams (foot) in Game 4. Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Melvin Frazier (back) are questionable to play.

Tip-off is at 1:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists the Bucks as 13.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 225 in the latest Bucks vs. Magic odds. Before making any Magic vs. Bucks picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Magic. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Magic vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Magic spread: Bucks -13.5

Bucks vs. Magic over-under: 225 points

Bucks vs. Magic money line: Bucks -1300, Magic +800

MIL: Bucks are 5-6 against the spread in their last 11 games

ORL: Magic are 5-6 against the spread in their last 11 games

Why the Bucks can cover

After a hiccup in Game 1, the Bucks have been thoroughly dominant on both ends of the floor. Milwaukee has scored more than 1.11 points per possession over the last two games and, on the other end of the floor, the Bucks have suffocated the Magic by allowing fewer than 0.97 points per possession. That mirrors the performance of Mike Budenholzer's team this season, with the best defense in the NBA and an elite offense on the other side.

Milwaukee leans heavily on an analytically-friendly system, but the Bucks also have an impressive roster headlined by arguably the game's best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Against a Magic team with roster concerns, the Bucks should be in a favorable position to take further control of the series in Game 4.

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic are giving up a considerable amount in roster talent, but Orlando is attempting to bridge the gap with scheme. Steve Clifford's team is very strong on the defensive glass, and Orlando's defensive approach produces quality results in contesting shots near the rim. The Magic also create turnovers and keep opponents off the free-throw line, both of which are areas the Bucks are closer to average than elite.

Offensively, Orlando has enjoyed success in this matchup with a strong assist rate and a more-than-acceptable 55.8 percent true shooting. The Magic also know this is an important game in attempting to spark a comeback in the series, with the Bucks knowing they have a larger margin for error overall.

How to make Bucks vs. Magic picks

