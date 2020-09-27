The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat match up in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening. Miami leads the series by a 3-2 margin, though Boston avoided elimination with a win in Game 5 on Friday. Romeo Langford (wrist) is out for the Celtics, with Gabe Vincent (knee) listed as questionable for the Heat.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists the Celtics as 3.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214 in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds. Before you make any Heat vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Heat. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Heat vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Celtics -3.5

Celtics vs. Heat over-under: 214 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Celtics -150, Heat +130

BOS: The Celtics are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIA: The Heat are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics are an elite defensive team, even dating back to the regular season. Boston ranked in the top six of the NBA in defensive efficiency, shooting efficiency allowed and turnover creation during the regular season, and the Celtics have been even better in the playoffs. Boston ranks No. 2 in defense among playoff teams, allowing just 1.05 points per possession, and the Celtics are No. 1 in shooting efficiency allowed in the postseason.

On the offensive side, Boston is scoring at an impressive rate against Miami, putting up 114.5 points per 100 possessions. Some of that can be traced to effectiveness on the offensive glass, with the Celtics grabbing 29.9 percent of their own missed shots in the series. That mark would rank No. 1 in the league when compared to the regular season baseline, and Boston is led by a trio of high-powered scorers in Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown.

Why the Heat can cover



The Heat are stellar on both ends of the court, with head coach Erik Spoelstra able to deploy varied lineups. On the offensive side, Miami ranks as a top-five team in the playoffs, scoring 112.7 points per 100 possessions and landing in the top five in both offensive rebounding and free throw creation. Against the Celtics, the Heat are generating an elite 66.5 percent assist rate, with an impressive 2.19 assists for every turnover. Miami is limiting its turnovers, giving the ball away on only 10.9 percent of possessions against Boston, and that leads to a healthy offense.

On the other end, the Heat are No. 3 in the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed during the playoffs, with stout perimeter defense at the forefront. From there, Miami generates 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game in the postseason, ranking as above-average in both areas when compared to other playoff teams.

How to make Celtics vs. Heat picks

