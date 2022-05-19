The 2021 NBA Draft may go down as one of the deepest in recent memory, as there was no shortage of talented rookies all season long. From the heralded play of lottery picks to diamond-in-the-rough finds in the second round, this season we saw an expansive crop of young, skilled players. So it's no surprise that the NBA's 2021-22 All-Rookie teams are overflowing with talent. While I'm sure it was somewhat difficult to make some of these selections, only 10 players made the cut, which was announced Wednesday night ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Recently crowned Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes was a unanimous selection to the First Team, as was Rookie of the Year runner-up Evan Mobley and No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 Draft Cade Cunningham. Filling out the rest of the First Team was Jalen Green and Franz Wagner. The Second Team was comprised of Ayo Dosunmu, Chris Duarte, Josh Giddey, Bones Hyland and Herbert Jones.

Here's how the official voting broke down:

Other players receiving votes were Jonathan Kuminga, Davion Mitchell, Alperen Sengun, Jalen Suggs, Ziaire Williams, Jose Alvarado, Austin Reaves, Josh Christopher, Trey Murphy III and Cam Thomas. The list of players who also received votes were impactful enough this season that they could've made an All-Rookie Third Team from that crop of talent. Although none of those players made the cut, it's indicative of just how much talent is coming up in the league.