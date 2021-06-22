The Los Angeles Clippers will try to tie up the Western Conference finals against the Phoenix Suns when the teams meet in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The Suns took a 1-0 lead with a 120-114 win in the opener of the best-of-seven 2021 NBA Playoffs series on Sunday. Devin Booker recorded the first triple-double of his career, with 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Both teams will continue to be without key superstars for Game 2, as Chris Paul (health and safety protocols) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) have both been ruled out.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at Phoenix Suns Arena. The Suns are 42-24 against the spread after a day off. William Hill Sportsbook lists Phoenix as a 4.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223 in the latest Clippers vs. Suns odds.

Clippers vs. Suns spread: Suns -4.5

Clippers vs. Suns over-under: 223 points

Clippers vs. Suns money line: Suns -200, Clippers +175

LAC: The Clippers are 8-6-1 against the spread as an underdog

PHO: The Suns are 28-14 at home against the spread

Why the Clippers can cover

Paul George scored 34 points, making seven 3-pointers in Game 1. He became the fourth player in franchise history with seven-plus 3-pointers made in a playoff game. Reggie Jackson had 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field. He has scored 20-plus points in three consecutive playoff games. The Clippers made 20 of 47 3-point attempts, becoming just the third team in league history to hit 20-plus 3-pointers in consecutive games.

The Clippers have made 15-plus 3-pointers in five straight games, the fourth longest such streak in NBA playoff history. Los Angeles won two of the three regular season meetings between the teams. George averaged 32.3 points in those matchups. Nicolas Batum had 10 rebounds in Game 1. Marcus Morris Sr., who has been dealing with a sore knee, is not on the injury report for Game 2.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is on the longest playoff winning streak in team history, having won eight consecutive games. The Suns have won all three series openers in the NBA Playoffs 2021. The Suns shot a season-best 55.1 percent from the field on Sunday. Booker has 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in his last two playoff games, becoming just the second Suns player to accomplish the feat. His 40-point triple-double in Game 1 was also just the second in franchise postseason history.

Phoenix had 31 assists in Game 1, the highest total in a game so far this postseason. Cameron Payne had a playoff-high nine assists. The Suns have not trailed in the fourth quarter of a 2021 NBA Playoffs matchup since Game 3 of their opening-round series against the Lakers. Phoenix has won 21 of 29 postseason series all time after winning the series opener.

How to make Suns vs. Clippers picks

