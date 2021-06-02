Madison Square Garden hosts Game 5 between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening. The Hawks lead the best-of-seven series by a 3-1 margin. Atlanta split the first two games in New York before returning home to secure victories in Game 3 and Game 4. As such, the Knicks will aim to avoid elimination in Game 5.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Knicks as 1.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 208 in the latest Hawks vs. Knicks odds.

Hawks vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -1.5

Hawks vs. Knicks over-under: 208 points

Hawks vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -125, Hawks +105

ATL: The Hawks are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

NY: The Knicks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks are an offense-first team but, in this series, their defense has shined through. Clint Capela put together a star-caliber regular season, averaging 15.2 points and a league-leading 14.3 rebounds per game, and he anchors a unit that has the Knicks flummoxed. New York is scoring only 1.03 points per possession through four games, with the worst effective field goal shooting mark (46.0 percent) of any team in the postseason. Part of that is Julius Randle's inability to get going, but the Knicks are short-handed in terms of offensive creation, and the Hawks have more talent across the board.

Offensively, the Hawks are generating 2.00 assists for every turnover in the series, and they can lean on what was a top-10 offensive group in the regular season. Trae Young is averaging 27.5 points and 10.0 assists per game through four appearances, and the Hawks surround him with shooters. Atlanta converted 37.3 percent of its 3-pointers this season, and the Hawks regularly deploy four or five marksmen at a time.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York's defense remains tremendous. The Knicks finished No. 4 in the regular season in defensive efficiency, giving up 107.8 points per 100 possessions, and they've done plenty to thwart Atlanta's offense. New York leads the playoffs in defensive rebound rate, grabbing 82.5 percent of available rebounds after forcing a miss by the Hawks, and the Knicks also lead the postseason in free throw prevention. In the regular season, the Knicks were No. 1 in the NBA in both field goal percentage allowed (44.0 percent) and 3-point percentage allowed (33.7 percent), and they can take solace in that effectiveness.

On the offensive side, New York is unquestionably struggling, but there should be regression to the mean coming for Randle. From there, Derrick Rose has been a revelation, averaging 22.8 points per game in the series. New York is also well above-average in ball security, turning the ball over on only 11.5 percent of its offensive possessions against the Hawks.

