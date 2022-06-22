It appears as though the New York Knicks are looking to move up in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Knicks currently possess the No. 11 overall pick in the draft, but they've been linked to a couple of teams with picks in the top five, including the Sacramento Kings (No. 4) and Detroit Pistons (No. 5), according to SNY. Purdue guard Jaden Ivey is a player who has been mentioned as a target for the Knicks should they move up. Ivey is projected as a top-five pick in many mock drafts.

While it might be possible for the Knicks to move into the top five, doing so wouldn't be cheap as they would potentially have to part with multiple draft picks in addition to one of their promising young players like Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin or Quentin Grimes. Ultimately, a move may come down to whether or not they're willing to pay such a hefty price.

From Ian Begley:

It would take a significant price. People in touch with Sacramento say that in the club's conversations with New York, the Knicks have talked about offering multiple first-round picks in a package for the No. 4 pick. I don't know which players were offered, but it wasn't enough to lock a deal in. Negotiations with the Kings for the No. 4 pick will probably extend into Thursday evening. Sacramento doesn't have to trade the pick; why wouldn't the Kings wait until the final hour to see what the best offer looks like? For the Knicks, I think it will come down to whether they are willing to part with one of their homegrown young players (Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes) in addition to multiple picks. That's a significant price to pay for an unproven player. Ivey's talent is undeniable. But if you are giving up multiple picks and your own young player to get him, you put your job security at risk if it doesn't work out.

For the Pistons' slot at No. 5, Begley reports Cam Reddish has been a name mentioned as part of any trade package. After making the playoffs two seasons ago, the Knicks took a step back in 2021-22 as they finished 11th overall in the East. Thus, there's some serious pressure on New York's front office to improve the roster. If they decide that trading up in the draft is the best way to do that, perhaps we'll see a major deal involving the Knicks on draft night. If not, then they'll look to improve via free agency or other trades down the road.

In addition to their pick in the first round, the Knicks also have a second-round pick (No. 42 overall) in the draft. If they don't end up trading their first-round pick, perhaps they'll use that second-rounder in order to get a different deal done. There's a lot of different directions the Knicks could go in, but one thing is for certain: They'll be a team to keep an eye on heading into the draft.