The 2022 NBA Draft is here and teams are gearing up to build their rosters for the 2022-23 season. There's no telling what kind of moves will be made before or after the event's 8 p.m. ET start time, but we have a general idea about the big three who've been identified as the top prospects from the very start. I'll go over my final mock draft here ahead of the action.
I didn't stray from what most analysts expect to happen in the first three picks, but I think things could get very interesting inside the top 10. I'm not particularly high on Ousmane Dieng, but I expect a team to reach for him earlier than expected because of his perceived ceiling and the success of recent international prospects coming from the NBL. He's the most notable surprise inside the lottery, and I'm also lower on a few big-name prospects.
Shaedon Sharpe, A.J. Griffin, and Jeremy Sochan stood out as names that seemed susceptible to go later for various reasons. Sharpe's inexperience could cause those who want to win soon to shy away. Griffin's defense and health appeared to cause concern in some circles, while Sochan might just not be the right fit inside the top 10 after three more well-rounded power forwards are off the board. We'll have to wait and see how that pans out.
Take a look at the rest of my mock here.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Jabari Smith PF
Auburn • Fr • 6'10" / 220 lbs
Smith appears to have secured his place as Orlando's clear-cut top choice ahead of draft night. The versatile forward's elite shot-making skills could help elevate a Magic team that ranked second to last in points per game last season. Smith shoots the long ball of the catch efficiently and put the ball on the floor when he needs to. His length and defensive effort should fit in well alongside the Magic's other lanky frontcourt players.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Gonzaga • Fr • 7'0" / 195 lbs
No player fits OKC's needs like Holmgren. The Gonzaga product can be a nightly double-double threat who scores efficiently and impacts the game as a relentless shot blocker on the defensive end. His slight frame might deter some, but he has the skillset to be a key building block for Oklahoma City as a power forward or center.
Round 1- Pick 3
Duke • Fr • 6'10" / 250 lbs
The Rockets might be getting the most talented player in the draft at third overall. Houston has a ton of work to do in its post-Harden era and has cleared the way for one of the draft's most natural scorers by trading Christian Wood. While Banchero's best skill is creating shots for himself, he can also make plays for others. Slotting him beside Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. could make for a strong offensive team down the road.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jaden Ivey SG
Purdue • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs
It's unclear whether Ivey will be a King by the end of the night, but the Purdue guard is widely viewed as the fourth-best prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft class. His downhill explosiveness and ability to make highlight-reel plays helps him stand out as an athlete, and he could help solidify a backcourt that passed up Tyrese Halubirton last season to bring in Domantas Sabonis.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Arizona • Soph • 6'6" / 205 lbs
Mathurin is the best possible backcourt partner for Cade Cunningham if Ivey comes off the board fourth. Last year's first overall pick has the eys to the offense and needs a dynamic scorer to play with who can capitalize on his gravity as a ball handler. Mathurin can spot up for jump shots and get to the rim. That should help boost last season's third-worst scoring offense.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Iowa • Soph • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Murray was one of the most productive college players in the country last year and the Pacers could really use a big wing. He shot 55.4 percent from the field as a sophomore and could be a great fit alongside another efficient shooter in Buddy Hield should T.J. Warren walk in free agency. Murray's transition offense and efficiency can make him an immediate asset as a scorer.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Daniels is a jumbo-sized guard at 6'6" and stood out as a talented playmaker and perimeter defender during his lone season with the G League Ignite. His outside shooting leaves something to be desired, but Portland's abysmal defense could use a sturdy stopper aside from Josh Hart in the rotation. The team is committed to building around Damian Lillard, but Anfernee Simons isn't the superstar's best fit as a backcourt partner.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dieng is viewed as one of this draft's most interesting international prospects. The 6'10" wing is raw but has showcased guard skills in his ability to make tough shots off the dribble and run the break on his own. He showed massive improvement throughout his last season with the New Zealand Breakers. The Pelicans could use a backcourt partner for C.J McCollum, but I think they'll swing for the fences because of the Frenchman's ceiling. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson will do just fine holding down the frontcourt if he needs more time to develop.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 200 lbs
Sharpe hasn't played organized basketball at a high level, but his prep numbers and measurables are off the charts. San Antonio could use a replacement for Derrick White and Sharpe's could be a good fit next to Dejounte Murray. The Spurs have a great track record when it comes to developing talent and could make the most of his tools.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Kentucky • Fr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
The Wizards are stacked in the frontcourt with Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, Thomas Bryant, and Rui Hachimura. While Bradley Beal has improved as a playmaker, Washington needs a floor general after finishing the year rotating between Thomas Satoransky, Ish Smith, and Raul Neto. Washington's freshman year at Kentucky was derailed by injuries, but he's a willing passer who can play on or off and has touch around the rim.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Memphis • Fr • 6'11" / 250 lbs
Duren didn't have the best year at Memphis as a freshman, but he could become a dominant center once he polishes his game a little more. New York could use some rim protection and rebounding with Mitchell Robinson entering free agency. His offense will come along in time and he has the athleticism to be a strong lob threat for now.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 12
Johnny Davis SF
Wisconsin • Soph • 6'6" / 196 lbs
Davis has been trending upward since winning a gold medal with Team USA and could step in as a much-needed wing scorer for the Thunder if they part ways with Luguentz Dort this offseason. OKC ranked dead last in points per game at the end of 2021-22 and could use some firepower. Davis is streaky like Dort but also boasts enough defensive versatility to stay in front of guards and wings.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Baylor • Fr • 6'9" / 230 lbs
Charlotte's interior defense was lackluster all year in 2021-22. The Hornets regularly played players who are more suited for wing roles at power forward, and they'd jump at the chance to get one of the most versatile defensive forward in the draft class in the late lottery. Sochan's shot is a work in progress, but his lateral mobility and effort could help the Hornets get better on the outside and in the paint.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tari Eason PF
LSU • Soph • 6'8" / 217 lbs
The Cavs were reportedly eyeing Patrick Williams before the Chicago Bulls sniped him one pic earlier a few years ago and could use more length on the wing to continue building a defensive juggernaut. Eason has been one of this year's fastest risers and boasts more ideal length for switching than Isaac Okoro and shot better than the latter from range in college. Cleveland can boost its defensive versatility and add an efficient shooter.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 15
Duke • Soph • 7'2" / 242 lbs
Duren will likely be the second center off the board, but I think Charlotte will be open to taking a stab at the third-best five if they make this pick. Mason Plumlee and Montrezl Harrell didn't quite get the job done last season. While Williams is limited on offense, his rebounding and shot-blocking could be a huge help in the post.
Round 1 - Pick 16
AJ Griffin SF
Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 222 lbs
Griffin is viewed as a likely top-10 pick in no circles, but he doesn't seem to have knocked any team's socks off during the draft process. There have been concerns about the knee injury he suffered at Duke and his defensive motor. I think the Hawks can get a steal outside of the lottery and replace Cam Reddish with another promising 3-and-D prospect.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 17
Ochai Agbaji SG
Kansas • Sr • 6'6" / 217 lbs
Agbaji is one of the more NBA-ready players available, but I think the four-year Kansas alum could drop outside of the lottery because of his perceived age and upside. The 22-year-old could step onto a Rockets team that seems likely to make more moves. Wood is gone and Houston could use a long-range sniper to replace Eric Gordon if he's shipped off for draft capital.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 195 lbs
The Bulls have a strong starting five and could use more perimeter shooting off the bench. Branham was extremely effective from deep at Ohio State and has the size the play shooting guard and small forward. Defensive lapses could limit his exposure, but he has the skills to be an effective bench scorer if given enough playing time. The Bulls can create plenty of space for him with top-notch scorers like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan running the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Santa Clara • Jr • 6'6" / 209 lbs
The Timberwolves are reportedly looking to find a new home for D'Angelo Russell and could have a major hole to fill if they find a suitable trade partner. Minnesota could use a bump in scoring and playmaking if a deal does go through. Williams can score, create for others, and was elite in the collegiate ranks as a spot-up shooter. He might not start, but he's could be a valuable rotational piece in the backcourt for a team without a true point guard.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 20
Auburn • Soph • 7'1" / 256 lbs
The Spurs are said to be interested in bringing in a traditional center, and they can get arguably the best rim protector in the draft class in the back half of the first round with Kessler. The Auburn big man blocked a ridiculous 4.6 shots per game with the Tigers. His defensive impact could be superb, but his offensive development is still coming along. San Antonio can use him as a replacement for Jakob Poeltl.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Wisconsin-Milwaukee • Fr • 6'10" / 231 lbs
Michael Porter Jr.'s injury history is cause for concern and Denver doesn't have a legitimate backup for him at small forward aside from Aaron Gordon. Gordon starts at the four so bringing in some young talent on the wing could be good for the Nuggets. Baldwin was a blue chip talent that committed to Duke before going to play for his father in an injury-riddled freshman season. They got some great results when Porter was healthy. Why not swing for the fences again with another well-rounded, offensive wing?
From Utah Jazz
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tennessee • Fr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Ja Morant is going to be one of the best point guards in the world for a while, but the Grizzlies could still use a backup plan. Memphis's star guard was injured quite a bit this past season and Tyus Jones was one of the reasons the team stayed afloat during his absence. Jones is entering free agency though and there's no guarantee he's returning. Chandler is another smaller defensive guard like Jones and has a pass-first mentality that could benefit the scorers around him in a reserve role.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Beauchamp wore all the hats for the G League Ignite after leaving college to play pro for a season. The 6'6" wing averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds on 57.1 percent shooting through 12 showcase games. His long-range shooting wasn't good, but he's a strong finisher with the potential to be a plus defender. Philadelphia could need him if Matisse Thybulle doesn't make significant strides as a scorer while Danny Green is injured.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Hardy was one of the G League Ignite's most highly-touted recruits but struggled with efficiency in his first pro season. Milwaukee could use some youth at guard behind Jrue Holiday, at Hardy has the confidence and talent to step in and take over in time. While he averaged a team-high 17.7 points per game on poor shooting splits in his last season, Milwaukee has the foundation to give him time to grow.
From Boston Celtics
Round 1 - Pick 25
The Spurs are a little undersized at small forward and power forward with Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson at the 3 and 4. San Antonio has had plenty of success with international prospects over the years, so bringing in a 6'10" 19-year-old who can shoot and has guard-like skills doesn't seem like a bad idea. Jovic has pro experience and will only get better with high-level NBA coaching.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 26
Baylor • Fr • 6'8" / 201 lbs
Houston traded Wood for this pick and could go for upside to build out a roster that's starved for long wings. Brown had an up-and-down year at Baylor but it's hard to ignore his physical gifts. He boasts a 41.5-inch vertical jump in a 6'8" frame. Brown shot the ball well on limited volume and could help one of the league's worst defenses build a foundation.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Duke • Jr • 6'6" / 217 lbs
Moore needed some extra time at Duke to get draft-ready but has the perfect personality to mesh well with the Miami Heat. The hard-nosed wing defender blossomed as a scorer and made large strides as a passer in his final run with the Blue Devils. Playing spot minutes behind Jimmy Butler and others stoppers would serve him well.
Round 1 - Pick 28
E.J. Liddell PF
Ohio State • Jr • 6'7" / 243 lbs
Lidell had arguably the best college career of any player in the draft and is ready to contribute to an NBA team now. The undersized forward scores and rebounds well and could still mix with the Warriors' young core at 21 years old. His mobility could fit the Dubs' small-ball style and his ability to shoot the three could create ideal floor spacing for the splash brothers.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jake LaRavia PF
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'8" / 227 lbs
LaRavia might not play meaningful minutes in year one but is suited to play for a lot of teams in a reserve role. The Wake Forest forward is effective on both sides of the ball and got to the free-throw line regularly without needing a ton of shots to impact games in college. Kyle Anderson could be out the door and LaRavia could play spot minutes behind Jaren Jackson and Dillon Brooks.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Blake Wesley SG
Notre Dame • Fr • 6'4" / 187 lbs
Will Barton is holding down the fort for the Nuggets at shooting guard, but Denver could use another downhill threat. Wesley is nearly 6'5" with a 6'9" frame and has a high motor. His physicality could be useful for a Denver squad that lacks guard size off the bench.