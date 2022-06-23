Round 1 - Pick 1 Jabari Smith PF Auburn • Fr • 6'10" / 220 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.9 RPG 7.4 APG 2 3P% 42% Smith appears to have secured his place as Orlando's clear-cut top choice ahead of draft night. The versatile forward's elite shot-making skills could help elevate a Magic team that ranked second to last in points per game last season. Smith shoots the long ball of the catch efficiently and put the ball on the floor when he needs to. His length and defensive effort should fit in well alongside the Magic's other lanky frontcourt players.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chet Holmgren C Gonzaga • Fr • 7'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 14.1 RPG 9.9 APG 1.9 3P% 39% No player fits OKC's needs like Holmgren. The Gonzaga product can be a nightly double-double threat who scores efficiently and impacts the game as a relentless shot blocker on the defensive end. His slight frame might deter some, but he has the skillset to be a key building block for Oklahoma City as a power forward or center.

Round 1- Pick 3 Paolo Banchero PF Duke • Fr • 6'10" / 250 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.2 RPG 7.8 APG 3.2 3P% 33.8% The Rockets might be getting the most talented player in the draft at third overall. Houston has a ton of work to do in its post-Harden era and has cleared the way for one of the draft's most natural scorers by trading Christian Wood. While Banchero's best skill is creating shots for himself, he can also make plays for others. Slotting him beside Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. could make for a strong offensive team down the road.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jaden Ivey SG Purdue • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.3 RPG 4.9 APG 3.1 3P% 35.8% It's unclear whether Ivey will be a King by the end of the night, but the Purdue guard is widely viewed as the fourth-best prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft class. His downhill explosiveness and ability to make highlight-reel plays helps him stand out as an athlete, and he could help solidify a backcourt that passed up Tyrese Halubirton last season to bring in Domantas Sabonis.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Bennedict Mathurin SG Arizona • Soph • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.7 RPG 5.6 APG 2.5 3P% 36.9% Mathurin is the best possible backcourt partner for Cade Cunningham if Ivey comes off the board fourth. Last year's first overall pick has the eys to the offense and needs a dynamic scorer to play with who can capitalize on his gravity as a ball handler. Mathurin can spot up for jump shots and get to the rim. That should help boost last season's third-worst scoring offense.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Keegan Murray PF Iowa • Soph • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 23.5 RPG 8.7 APG 1.5 3P% 39.8% Murray was one of the most productive college players in the country last year and the Pacers could really use a big wing. He shot 55.4 percent from the field as a sophomore and could be a great fit alongside another efficient shooter in Buddy Hield should T.J. Warren walk in free agency. Murray's transition offense and efficiency can make him an immediate asset as a scorer.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Dyson Daniels SG G League Ignite • 6'8" / 195 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 11.3 RPG 5.9 APG 4.4 Daniels is a jumbo-sized guard at 6'6" and stood out as a talented playmaker and perimeter defender during his lone season with the G League Ignite. His outside shooting leaves something to be desired, but Portland's abysmal defense could use a sturdy stopper aside from Josh Hart in the rotation. The team is committed to building around Damian Lillard, but Anfernee Simons isn't the superstar's best fit as a backcourt partner.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 8 Ousmane Dieng SF France • 6'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th Dieng is viewed as one of this draft's most interesting international prospects. The 6'10" wing is raw but has showcased guard skills in his ability to make tough shots off the dribble and run the break on his own. He showed massive improvement throughout his last season with the New Zealand Breakers. The Pelicans could use a backcourt partner for C.J McCollum, but I think they'll swing for the fences because of the Frenchman's ceiling. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson will do just fine holding down the frontcourt if he needs more time to develop.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Shaedon Sharpe SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 23.5 RPG 8.7 APG 1.5 3P% 39.8% Sharpe hasn't played organized basketball at a high level, but his prep numbers and measurables are off the charts. San Antonio could use a replacement for Derrick White and Sharpe's could be a good fit next to Dejounte Murray. The Spurs have a great track record when it comes to developing talent and could make the most of his tools.

Round 1 - Pick 10 TyTy Washington Jr. PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 3.5 APG 3.9 3P% 35% The Wizards are stacked in the frontcourt with Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, Thomas Bryant, and Rui Hachimura. While Bradley Beal has improved as a playmaker, Washington needs a floor general after finishing the year rotating between Thomas Satoransky, Ish Smith, and Raul Neto. Washington's freshman year at Kentucky was derailed by injuries, but he's a willing passer who can play on or off and has touch around the rim.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jalen Duren C Memphis • Fr • 6'11" / 250 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12 RPG 8.1 APG 1.3 3P% 0% Duren didn't have the best year at Memphis as a freshman, but he could become a dominant center once he polishes his game a little more. New York could use some rim protection and rebounding with Mitchell Robinson entering free agency. His offense will come along in time and he has the athleticism to be a strong lob threat for now.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 12 Johnny Davis SF Wisconsin • Soph • 6'6" / 196 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.7 RPG 8.2 APG 2.1 3P% 30.6% Davis has been trending upward since winning a gold medal with Team USA and could step in as a much-needed wing scorer for the Thunder if they part ways with Luguentz Dort this offseason. OKC ranked dead last in points per game at the end of 2021-22 and could use some firepower. Davis is streaky like Dort but also boasts enough defensive versatility to stay in front of guards and wings.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jeremy Sochan PF Baylor • Fr • 6'9" / 230 lbs PPG 9.2 RPG 6.4 APG 1.8 3P% 29.6% Charlotte's interior defense was lackluster all year in 2021-22. The Hornets regularly played players who are more suited for wing roles at power forward, and they'd jump at the chance to get one of the most versatile defensive forward in the draft class in the late lottery. Sochan's shot is a work in progress, but his lateral mobility and effort could help the Hornets get better on the outside and in the paint.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tari Eason PF LSU • Soph • 6'8" / 217 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.9 RPG 6.6 APG 1 3P% 35.9% The Cavs were reportedly eyeing Patrick Williams before the Chicago Bulls sniped him one pic earlier a few years ago and could use more length on the wing to continue building a defensive juggernaut. Eason has been one of this year's fastest risers and boasts more ideal length for switching than Isaac Okoro and shot better than the latter from range in college. Cleveland can boost its defensive versatility and add an efficient shooter.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 15 Mark Williams C Duke • Soph • 7'2" / 242 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.2 RPG 7.4 APG 0.9 3P% 0% Duren will likely be the second center off the board, but I think Charlotte will be open to taking a stab at the third-best five if they make this pick. Mason Plumlee and Montrezl Harrell didn't quite get the job done last season. While Williams is limited on offense, his rebounding and shot-blocking could be a huge help in the post.

Round 1 - Pick 16 AJ Griffin SF Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 222 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.4 RPG 3.9 APG 1 3P% 44.7% Griffin is viewed as a likely top-10 pick in no circles, but he doesn't seem to have knocked any team's socks off during the draft process. There have been concerns about the knee injury he suffered at Duke and his defensive motor. I think the Hawks can get a steal outside of the lottery and replace Cam Reddish with another promising 3-and-D prospect.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 17 Ochai Agbaji SG Kansas • Sr • 6'6" / 217 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 18.8 RPG 5.1 APG 1.6 3P% 40.9% Agbaji is one of the more NBA-ready players available, but I think the four-year Kansas alum could drop outside of the lottery because of his perceived age and upside. The 22-year-old could step onto a Rockets team that seems likely to make more moves. Wood is gone and Houston could use a long-range sniper to replace Eric Gordon if he's shipped off for draft capital.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Malaki Branham SF Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 195 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 13.7 RPG 3.6 APG 2 3P% 41.6% The Bulls have a strong starting five and could use more perimeter shooting off the bench. Branham was extremely effective from deep at Ohio State and has the size the play shooting guard and small forward. Defensive lapses could limit his exposure, but he has the skills to be an effective bench scorer if given enough playing time. The Bulls can create plenty of space for him with top-notch scorers like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan running the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jalen Williams SG Santa Clara • Jr • 6'6" / 209 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18 RPG 4.4 APG 4.2 3P% 39.6% The Timberwolves are reportedly looking to find a new home for D'Angelo Russell and could have a major hole to fill if they find a suitable trade partner. Minnesota could use a bump in scoring and playmaking if a deal does go through. Williams can score, create for others, and was elite in the collegiate ranks as a spot-up shooter. He might not start, but he's could be a valuable rotational piece in the backcourt for a team without a true point guard.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 20 Walker Kessler C Auburn • Soph • 7'1" / 256 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 11.4 RPG 8.1 APG 0.9 3P% 20% The Spurs are said to be interested in bringing in a traditional center, and they can get arguably the best rim protector in the draft class in the back half of the first round with Kessler. The Auburn big man blocked a ridiculous 4.6 shots per game with the Tigers. His defensive impact could be superb, but his offensive development is still coming along. San Antonio can use him as a replacement for Jakob Poeltl.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Patrick Baldwin Jr. PF Wisconsin-Milwaukee • Fr • 6'10" / 231 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 12.1 RPG 5.8 APG 1.5 3P% 26.6% Michael Porter Jr.'s injury history is cause for concern and Denver doesn't have a legitimate backup for him at small forward aside from Aaron Gordon. Gordon starts at the four so bringing in some young talent on the wing could be good for the Nuggets. Baldwin was a blue chip talent that committed to Duke before going to play for his father in an injury-riddled freshman season. They got some great results when Porter was healthy. Why not swing for the fences again with another well-rounded, offensive wing?

From From Utah Jazz Round 1 - Pick 22 Kennedy Chandler PG Tennessee • Fr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.9 RPG 3.2 APG 4.7 3P% 38.3% Ja Morant is going to be one of the best point guards in the world for a while, but the Grizzlies could still use a backup plan. Memphis's star guard was injured quite a bit this past season and Tyus Jones was one of the reasons the team stayed afloat during his absence. Jones is entering free agency though and there's no guarantee he's returning. Chandler is another smaller defensive guard like Jones and has a pass-first mentality that could benefit the scorers around him in a reserve role.

Round 1 - Pick 23 MarJon Beauchamp SF G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th Beauchamp wore all the hats for the G League Ignite after leaving college to play pro for a season. The 6'6" wing averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds on 57.1 percent shooting through 12 showcase games. His long-range shooting wasn't good, but he's a strong finisher with the potential to be a plus defender. Philadelphia could need him if Matisse Thybulle doesn't make significant strides as a scorer while Danny Green is injured.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaden Hardy SG G League Ignite • 6'4" / 185 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th Hardy was one of the G League Ignite's most highly-touted recruits but struggled with efficiency in his first pro season. Milwaukee could use some youth at guard behind Jrue Holiday, at Hardy has the confidence and talent to step in and take over in time. While he averaged a team-high 17.7 points per game on poor shooting splits in his last season, Milwaukee has the foundation to give him time to grow.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 25 Nikola Jovic SF Serbia • 6'10" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 7th The Spurs are a little undersized at small forward and power forward with Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson at the 3 and 4. San Antonio has had plenty of success with international prospects over the years, so bringing in a 6'10" 19-year-old who can shoot and has guard-like skills doesn't seem like a bad idea. Jovic has pro experience and will only get better with high-level NBA coaching.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 26 Kendall Brown SF Baylor • Fr • 6'8" / 201 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 9.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.9 3P% 34.1% Houston traded Wood for this pick and could go for upside to build out a roster that's starved for long wings. Brown had an up-and-down year at Baylor but it's hard to ignore his physical gifts. He boasts a 41.5-inch vertical jump in a 6'8" frame. Brown shot the ball well on limited volume and could help one of the league's worst defenses build a foundation.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Wendell Moore Jr. SF Duke • Jr • 6'6" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 13.4 RPG 5.3 APG 4.4 3P% 41.3% Moore needed some extra time at Duke to get draft-ready but has the perfect personality to mesh well with the Miami Heat. The hard-nosed wing defender blossomed as a scorer and made large strides as a passer in his final run with the Blue Devils. Playing spot minutes behind Jimmy Butler and others stoppers would serve him well.

Round 1 - Pick 28 E.J. Liddell PF Ohio State • Jr • 6'7" / 243 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 19.4 RPG 7.9 APG 2.5 3P% 37.4% Lidell had arguably the best college career of any player in the draft and is ready to contribute to an NBA team now. The undersized forward scores and rebounds well and could still mix with the Warriors' young core at 21 years old. His mobility could fit the Dubs' small-ball style and his ability to shoot the three could create ideal floor spacing for the splash brothers.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jake LaRavia PF Wake Forest • Jr • 6'8" / 227 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.6 RPG 6.6 APG 3.7 3P% 38.4% LaRavia might not play meaningful minutes in year one but is suited to play for a lot of teams in a reserve role. The Wake Forest forward is effective on both sides of the ball and got to the free-throw line regularly without needing a ton of shots to impact games in college. Kyle Anderson could be out the door and LaRavia could play spot minutes behind Jaren Jackson and Dillon Brooks.