The 2023 FIBA World Cup gold medal match is set, and it'll be Germany vs. Serbia in the final. Both teams pulled off major upsets on Monday to advance to the championship game, with Serbia beating Canada and Germany coming out on top against Team USA. The gold medal match between Serbia and Germany will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, with Team USA and Canada fighting for a bronze medal at 4:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, too.

Here's a look at bracket entering the Sunday's final day of action:

Team USA was shocked Friday morning with its loss against Germany, who looked like the better team for most of the game. While the U.S. team undoubtedly has the best overall talent in the tournament, Germany executed better down the stretch. The Germans were led by Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner who finished with 22 points to help lift Germany to the gold medal match.

In the other semifinal match, Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic led the way for Serbia with 23 points on 8 of 12 from the field. While Canada bolsters a hefty amount of NBA talent led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who finished with just 15 points, it wasn't enough to come out on top.

While neither Team USA or Canada will fight for gold, both teams already qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. They also still have something to fight for in the bronze medal game.

Some notable teams that got knocked out of gold medal contention early in the tournament are perennial European powerhouses France and Spain. The French were unceremoniously dumped out of the tournament in the group stages, while the Spanish saw their run come to a close on Sunday with a heartbreaking defeat to Canada in the second round. There was some good news for the teams who did not make the quarterfinals, however. Australia, Japan and South Sudan all qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by virtue of their performance in the classification games. France will also be there as the host nation.

FIBA World Cup schedule, scores

All times Eastern.

Quarterfinals

Serbia 87, Lithuania 68

USA 100, Italy 63

Germany 81, Latvia 79

Canada 100, Slovenia 89

Semifinals

Germany 113, Team USA 111

Serbia 95, Canada 86

Gold-medal game: Germany vs. Serbia, Sept. 10 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Third-place game: Team USA vs. Canda, Sept. 10 | 4:30 p.m. ET

Second-round scores

Friday, September 1

Italy 78, Serbia 76

Germany 100, Georgia 73

Latvia 74, Spain 69

USA 85, Montenegro 73

Puerto Rico 102, Dominican Republic 97

Slovenia 91, Australia 80

Lithuania 92, Greece 67

Sunday, September 3

Australia 100, Georgia 84

Italy 73, Puerto Rico 57

Montenegro 73, Greece 69

Latvia 104, Brazil 84

Germany 100, Slovenia, 71

Serbia 112, Dominican Republic 79

Lithuania 110, USA 104

Canada 88, Spain 85

Final second-round group standings

Note: Opening round group stage results carry over. Teams receive two points for a win and one point for a loss. Tiebreakers are decided by head-to-head record, or point differential if necessary.

Group I GP W L PD Points Qualification Italy 5 4 1 +34 9 Quarterfinals Serbia 5 4 1 +122 9 Quarterfinals Puerto Rico 5 3 2 -5 8 Eliminated Dominican Republic 5 3 2 -19 8 Eliminated

Group J GP W L PD Points Qualification Lithuania 5 5 0 +107 10 Quarterfinals United States 5 4 1 +109 9 Quarterfinals Montenegro 5 3 2 +7 8 Eliminated Greece 5 2 3 -27 7 Eliminated

Group K GP W L PD Points Qualification Germany 5 5 0 +103 10 Quarterfinals Slovenia 5 4 1 +33 9 Quarterfinals Australia 5 3 2 +48 8 Eliminated Georgia 5 2 3 -28 7 Eliminated

Group L GP W L PD Points Qualification Canada 5 4 1 +110 9 Quarterfinals Latvia 5 4 1 +40 9 Quarterfinals Spain 5 3 2 +60 8 Eliminated Brazil 5 3 2 +19 8 Eliminated

Final standings