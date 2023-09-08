The 2023 FIBA World Cup gold medal match is set, and it'll be Germany vs. Serbia in the final. Both teams pulled off major upsets on Monday to advance to the championship game, with Serbia beating Canada and Germany coming out on top against Team USA. The gold medal match between Serbia and Germany will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, with Team USA and Canada fighting for a bronze medal at 4:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, too.
Here's a look at bracket entering the Sunday's final day of action:
FINAL IS SET. 👑#FIBAWC x #WinForAll 🏆 pic.twitter.com/2uFDKTmpXm— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 8, 2023
Team USA was shocked Friday morning with its loss against Germany, who looked like the better team for most of the game. While the U.S. team undoubtedly has the best overall talent in the tournament, Germany executed better down the stretch. The Germans were led by Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner who finished with 22 points to help lift Germany to the gold medal match.
In the other semifinal match, Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic led the way for Serbia with 23 points on 8 of 12 from the field. While Canada bolsters a hefty amount of NBA talent led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who finished with just 15 points, it wasn't enough to come out on top.
While neither Team USA or Canada will fight for gold, both teams already qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. They also still have something to fight for in the bronze medal game.
Some notable teams that got knocked out of gold medal contention early in the tournament are perennial European powerhouses France and Spain. The French were unceremoniously dumped out of the tournament in the group stages, while the Spanish saw their run come to a close on Sunday with a heartbreaking defeat to Canada in the second round. There was some good news for the teams who did not make the quarterfinals, however. Australia, Japan and South Sudan all qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by virtue of their performance in the classification games. France will also be there as the host nation.
FIBA World Cup schedule, scores
All games are streaming on ESPN+. Games on ESPN2 are available on fubo (try for free).
All times Eastern.
Quarterfinals
- Serbia 87, Lithuania 68
- USA 100, Italy 63
- Germany 81, Latvia 79
- Canada 100, Slovenia 89
Semifinals
Germany 113, Team USA 111
Serbia 95, Canada 86
Gold-medal game: Germany vs. Serbia, Sept. 10 | 8:30 p.m. ET
Third-place game: Team USA vs. Canda, Sept. 10 | 4:30 p.m. ET
Second-round scores
Friday, September 1
Italy 78, Serbia 76
Germany 100, Georgia 73
Latvia 74, Spain 69
USA 85, Montenegro 73
Puerto Rico 102, Dominican Republic 97
Slovenia 91, Australia 80
Lithuania 92, Greece 67
Sunday, September 3
Australia 100, Georgia 84
Italy 73, Puerto Rico 57
Montenegro 73, Greece 69
Latvia 104, Brazil 84
Germany 100, Slovenia, 71
Serbia 112, Dominican Republic 79
Lithuania 110, USA 104
Canada 88, Spain 85
Final second-round group standings
Note: Opening round group stage results carry over. Teams receive two points for a win and one point for a loss. Tiebreakers are decided by head-to-head record, or point differential if necessary.
|Group I
|GP
|W
|L
|PD
|Points
|Qualification
Italy
5
4
1
+34
9
Quarterfinals
Serbia
5
4
1
+122
9
Quarterfinals
Puerto Rico
5
3
2
-5
8
Eliminated
Dominican Republic
5
3
2
-19
8
Eliminated
|Group J
|GP
|W
|L
|PD
|Points
|Qualification
Lithuania
5
5
0
+107
10
Quarterfinals
United States
5
4
1
+109
9
Quarterfinals
Montenegro
5
3
2
+7
8
Eliminated
Greece
5
2
3
-27
7
Eliminated
|Group K
|GP
|W
|L
|PD
|Points
|Qualification
Germany
5
5
0
+103
10
Quarterfinals
Slovenia
5
4
1
+33
9
Quarterfinals
Australia
5
3
2
+48
8
Eliminated
Georgia
5
2
3
-28
7
Eliminated
|Group L
|GP
|W
|L
|PD
|Points
|Qualification
Canada
5
4
1
+110
9
Quarterfinals
Latvia
5
4
1
+40
9
Quarterfinals
Spain
5
3
2
+60
8
Eliminated
Brazil
5
3
2
+19
8
Eliminated
Final standings
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- Spain -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Australia -- qualification to 2024 Paris Olympics
- Brazil -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Montenegro -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Puerto Rico -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Dominican Republic -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Greece -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Georgia -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- South Sudan -- qualification to 2024 Paris Olympics
- France -- already qualified to 2024 Paris Olympics (as host)
- Japan -- qualification to 2024 Paris Olympics
- Egypt -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Finland -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- New Zealand -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Lebanon -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Philippines -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Mexico -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Angola -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Ivory Coast -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Cape Verde
- China
- Venezuela
- Iran
- Jordan