An Eastern Conference battle features the Philadelphia 76ers (40-22) and the Milwaukee Bucks (45-17) squaring off in primetime. Milwaukee continues to roll, winning 16 straight games. On Wednesday, the Bucks blew out the Orlando Magic 139-117. Meanwhile, Philadelphia has dropped three of its last four outings. On Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sixers 133-126.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as the 4.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Bucks odds. The over/under for total points is set at 231.5.

76ers vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -4.5

76ers vs. Bucks over/under: 231.5 points

76ers vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -190, Philadelphia +158

PHI: 76ers are 7-2 ATS in their last nine Saturday games

MIL: Bucks are 4-0 ATS in their last four after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be a powerhouse on both ends of the floor. Antetokounmpo has the strength to barrel his way to the rack and pile up rebounds with ease. The seven-time All-Star selection is fourth in the NBA in points (31.3) and second in rebounds (12). Antetokounmpo is also fifth in the league in double-doubles (36). On Feb. 28, he totaled 33 points and 15 boards.

Guard Jrue Holiday has been a two-way presence for a number of years. Holiday has excellent footwork and play recognition skills to play commanding defense on the perimeter. The 32-year-old owns the jumper to knock shots down consistently. Holiday is 10th in the NBA in assists (7.2) with 19.8 points and 5.1 rebounds. He put up 23 points and nine assists in his last outing.

Why the 76ers can cover

Center Joel Embiid is one of the most impactful forces on the court. Embiid has the wingspan and mobility to be an overpowering presence on the boards and as a rim protector. The six-time All-Star ranks second in the league in scoring (33) and eighth in rebounds (10.4) with 1.6 blocks per contest. On Feb. 25, Embiid piled up 41 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Guard James Harden provides Philadelphia with an exceptional playmaker and facilitator. Harden uses his superb court vision to find his teammates and get them into a rhythm. The Arizona State product can constantly penetrate the lane or space the floor. Harden leads the league in assists (10.6) with 21.7 points. In his previous outing, he racked up 27 points and 13 dimes.

