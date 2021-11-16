The Utah Jazz welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to Salt Lake City for a cross-conference NBA matchup on Tuesday. Both teams face lofty expectations this season, and the game will be showcased nationally. Utah is 8-5 this season, though the Jazz have lost four of their last five games. Philadelphia is 8-6 at the outset, but the Sixers have dropped four contests in a row. Joel Embiid (protocols), Matisse Thybulle (protocols) and Ben Simmons (personal) remain out for Philadelphia, while Danny Green (hamstring) is questionable.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City. Caesars Sportsbook lists Utah as an 8.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218 in the latest Jazz vs. 76ers odds. Before making any 76ers vs. Jazz picks and NBA predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

76ers vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -8.5

76ers vs. Jazz over-under: 218 points

76ers vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -360, 76ers +285

PHL: The 76ers are 7-7 against the spread in the last 14 games

UTAH: The Jazz are 7-6 against the spread in the last 13 games



Why the 76ers can cover

Despite personnel challenges, Philadelphia owns the No. 1 offense in the NBA so far this season. The Sixers are scoring 114.3 points per 100 possessions, with top-three marks in true shooting percentage, field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage. Philadelphia generates 1.81 assists for every turnover, a top-five mark in the NBA, and the 76ers are committing a turnover on only 13.3 percent of offensive possessions. With a top-10 free-throw rate to round out the package, the 76ers are difficult for any team to defend.

On defense, Philadelphia is a top-five team in blocked shots (5.9 per game) and a top-eight team in 2-point shooting defense, with opponents shooting just 50.1 percent inside the arc. The 76ers are also very good at preventing free-throw attempts, which helps to boost overall efficiency on the defensive end.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is a two-way monster. The Jazz rank in the top three of the NBA in overall point differential, out-pacing opponents by 6.7 points per 100 possessions. Much of that can be traced to elite offense, with Quin Snyder's team scoring 112.3 points per 100 possessions. Donovan Mitchell keys the offense in scoring 25.6 points per game, and the Jazz rank in the top three in offensive rebound rate, grabbing 31.1 percent of their own missed shots. Utah is No. 1 in the NBA in 2-point shooting, making 58.2 percent of attempts, and the Jazz land in the top three in free-throw creation rate.

On defense, opponents are scoring 105.6 points per 100 possessions, and no team is holding opponents to fewer assists (20.4 per game) than Utah. The Jazz rank soundly in the top 10 in both shooting efficiency allowed and free-throw prevention, and Rudy Gobert remains the top defensive anchor in the NBA.

