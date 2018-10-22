Anthony Kiedis got himself ejected for jawing at Chris Paul after the Rockets and Lakers brawl
The Red Hot Chili Peppers' frontman was seen yelling and flipping the bird on the floor after the fight
You already knew that Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul and Brandon Ingram were ejected following the brawl between the Rockets and Lakers that went down at Staples Center on Saturday night. But did you know that Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis was also tossed as a result of the fight?
Kiedis and several of his RHCP bandmates are avid Lakers fans and can often be spotted courtside at games in Los Angeles, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he was in attendance for Saturday's highly anticipated game against Houston. But after the fourth quarter's saliva-launching, eye-poking, punch-throwing fracas, Kiedis got a little too passionate in support of his hometown team.
As Paul was escorted off the floor by security, Kiedis could be seen yelling at the veteran point guard before eventually flipping someone the bird. It was a bizarre scene -- one that featured a rock icon basically acting like a crazed child. Staples Center security had to intervene and hold Kiedis back as he went on his tirade. Ultimately, they also handed him an early exit for his troubles.
Rondo, Paul and Ingram were all suspended as a result of the fight, so hopefully Kiedis was able to escape the situation without any supplemental discipline or Scar Tissue. He was sent to the Otherside of the arena's walls, but let's just hope both sides can just forget about this incident and consider it water...Under The Bridge.
(I'm very sorry.)
