The Milwaukee Bucks' roster is largely set, but the team's G League affiliate is making moves. The Wisconsin Herd have traded the returning player rights of Jalen Lecque to Raptors 905 in exchange for Alex Antetokounmpo and a second-round pick in the 2023 G League Draft, the team announced in a press release on Monday.

Alex Antetokounmpo is the younger brother of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and adds another brother to the organization. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, older brother to both Alex and Giannis, has been with the Bucks since 2019, and recently exercised his player option for next season.

Fans may be familiar with the younger Antetokounmpo from last season's All-Star Saturday Night festivities. Alex joined Gianns and Thanasis to form Team Antetokounmpo in the revamped version of the Skills Challenge, but they were unable to take home the trophy.

A high school star in the Milwaukee area, Alex decided to forgo college basketball despite numerous Division I offers. He opted instead to turn pro and signed with the Spanish team UCAM Murcia. After one season in Spain, he then returned to North America where he played with the Sacramento Kings' Summer League in 2021 before signing with the Toronto Raptors' G League affiliate, Raptors 905. He played sparingly in his lone season in Mississauga, averaging 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in just seven minutes per game.

Alex is still only 20 years old and has time to develop, but at this point his chances of being a meaningful NBA player seem rather low. This move was likely made primarily to appease Giannis, who has always been extremely close with his family. And hey, there is nothing wrong with that. When you have arguably the best player in the world you should do whatever it takes to keep him happy.