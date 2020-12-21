The Milwaukee Bucks' pursuit of Bogdan Bogdanovic has cost the team a second-round pick. On Monday, the NBA announced the Bucks have lost their 2022 second-round draft pick for violating the league's rules that govern the timing of free agency discussions. The penalty was handed down after an investigation in which the league concluded that the Bucks had discussions with Bogdanovic's representation before such conversations were permitted. In other words, the Bucks were found of being guilty of tampering.

From the NBA:

The NBA announced today that the Milwaukee Bucks violated league rules governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded the Bucks' 2022 second round draft pick. The league conducted an investigation into whether the Bucks had discussions with Bogdan Bogdanović and/or his agent regarding a free agent contract prior to the date when such discussions were permitted. The investigation concluded that early discussions did in fact occur, constituting conduct detrimental to the NBA. The penalty took into account the Bucks' cooperation with the investigation, the absence of evidence of any impermissible early agreement on the terms of a contract between the Bucks and Bogdanović, and the fact that the team ultimately did not sign Bogdanović.

It was originally reported that Bogdanovic would be joining the Bucks via a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings. However, that deal ultimately fell through as Bogdanovic himself never agreed to the deal. Bogdanovic then entered restricted free agency, where the Atlanta Hawks signed him to a four-year, $72 million offer sheet. The Kings failed to match that offer, allowing Bogdanovic to join the Hawks. Now, Bogdanovic is expected to be a key contributor to a Hawks team that will be looking to climb back into contention in the Eastern Conference.

For Milwaukee, the situation is a tough one. Not only did they ultimately lose out on one of Giannis Antetokounmpo's top targets, but now they're also losing a draft pick because of it.