Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been suspended one game for headbutting Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin, the league announced on Saturday. Antetokounmpo will serve his suspension on Sunday when the Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers.

The incident occurred with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' dominant 41-point win over the Bucks on Thursday night. Antetokounmpo drove to the basket and was on the receiving end of a hard foul from Griffin, who grabbed his shoulder and prevented him from getting off the ground. As the two squared off in the aftermath of the whistle, Antetokounmpo delivered a headbutt to Griffin's face.

After a brief review of the play, Griffin was given a Flagrant 1 for his involvement, while Antetokounmpo was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game.

In the final seconds of the game, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown gave Griffin the protective mask he wears on his face following a facial fracture earlier in the season. "I thought he needed some protection out there," Brown joked after the game. "Guys headbutting guys, maybe the whole team needs masks."

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla took a comedic look at the incident as well when speaking to reporters.

"I thought Blake handled it well," Mazulla said. "That's not something we went over in training camp. I thought Blake handled it really well, just kinda laughing it off, separating himself from it and just kinda being the bigger person."

Antetokounmpo has only appeared in 33 games for the Bucks this season, and just one of them was decided by fewer than nine points. During those outings, he's scored 25 points and has more turnovers (11) than made field goals (10). In other words, his suspension will not impact the Bucks on the court.