The Chicago Bulls snapped a three-game losing skid with a victory against the Miami Heat on Saturday, but a viral video left fans wondering if Bulls guard Zach LaVine was unhappy. In the video, LaVine rushes to the locker room after his team's win and appears to ignore a PR person asking him to do an interview.

However, LaVine said the situation wasn't as dramatic as it looked.

"Just a miscommunication between us and our PR team," LaVine said. "We're all fine."

The Bulls pulled off the 102-97 win after trailing by as many as 21 points. LaVine contributed with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block. While his teammates lingered on the court and high-fived each other, LaVine looked like he couldn't get out of there fast enough.

The 28-year-old has been in the center of trade speculation, which probably made his actions after the game stand out to fans, but LaVine insisted nothing was wrong.

"I'm not ticked at all. I'm happy we got a win," LaVine said. "We play these guys in a couple days. You don't want to just sit around and celebrate, I'd rather celebrate in the locker room."

LaVine was recently asked about the trade rumors and if he was opened to being moved. He he didn't refute the claims and simply said he had representatives to take care of that stuff, and that his job is "to go out here and play. Simple as that."

The Bulls (5-9) will get back to work Monday when they host the Heat (8-5) again at 8 p.m. ET.