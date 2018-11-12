Carmelo Anthony unlikely to return to Rockets, reps looking for possible landing spot, per report
Anthony has been away from the Rockets with an illness, per the team
Carmelo Anthony did not play in either of the Rockets' past two games due to an illness, and it seems unlikely that he'll ever suit up for the team again. The New York Times' Marc Stein, reported on Sunday that Anthony's recent absences could be a prelude to him being waived.
That was followed up by a report from Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday evening, which indicated Anthony's reps are reaching out to other teams in hopes of finding a possible landing spot for the veteran. Via ESPN:
With no ongoing discussions about Carmelo Anthony rejoining the Houston Rockets, his representatives spent Monday gathering information from NBA front offices about a potential landing spot for the 10-time All-Star forward, league sources told ESPN.
Both Anthony and front office officials around the league are privately expressing surprise at the speed in which Houston is short-circuiting this partnership, especially after the Rockets' courtship of him this summer.
These recent report from Stein and Wojnarowski follow multiple reports from the weekend about Anthony's future with the Rockets. On Saturday night, Wojnarowski reported that Anthony and the team were "discussing his role."
A short time later, Shams Charania added that the illness may not have been so real while saying that the Rockets are "seriously weighing" Anthony's roster situation.
When the Houston Rockets made the decision to sign Carmelo Anthony after his buyout this summer, the move was widely panned by fans and analysts alike. Anthony is nowhere near the player he used to be and seemed to take an especially big step back last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. His regression offensively, coupled with the fact that he's never been a great defender, made it hard to figure how he'd help replace the likes of Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute.
Through the first few weeks of the season, it's clear that those who were down on the signing were right. Anthony has played in 10 games for the Rockets this season, starting two of them, and is once again struggling on both ends of the floor. He's shooting just 40.5 percent from the field overall and 32.8 percent from 3-point land. It hasn't helped that the Rockets are off to a 4-7 start following their loss to the Spurs.
While neither report goes so far as to say what these discussions mean, it's hard to come to any other conclusion besides the Rockets considering waiving Anthony. Given how he's played this season it's hard to fathom another team giving up any assets to acquire him, and it's unlikely either side would be happy with a benching.
