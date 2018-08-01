Cavaliers fans are planning a parade for Tristan Thompson for reportedly hitting Draymond Green

After LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, everyone expects the Cavs to take a swift downturn. Forget championship contention, even getting back to being a consistent playoff team is likely going to take some time.

But there will still be a Cavaliers parade in Cleveland soon. No, seriously. Fans in Cleveland are planning a parade -- but not for a championship. They're celebrating the fact that Tristan Thompson reportedly punched Draymond Green during an ESPYs after party last month.

At the time of this writing, there are nearly 3,000 people planning to attend based on the Facebook event page. It's scheduled for October 13, a reference to Thompson's No. 13 jersey number. And the time? That's right, 3:10 p.m. ET, a clear throwback to the Cavs' 3-1 comeback in the 2016 Finals.

According to a report from Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, Tristan Thompson hit Green at an ESPYs party hosted by LeBron James. While there was some dispute about whether or not it was an actual punch, or more of a mush to the face, Thompson certainly instigated a physical altercation with his on-court nemesis.

The beef started between the players during Game 1 of the Finals, when Thompson shoved the ball into Green's face after the Green was taunting him. Then after the final game of the series, Green refused to shake Thompson's hand.