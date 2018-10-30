Celtics' Gordon Hayward still dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired ankle
Hayward is still fighting through pain when he takes the floor, but he knows it's something he'll need to deal with
The Boston Celtics will be back at it on Tuesday night when they host the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden as Gordon Hayward continues his comeback following the gruesome season-ending ankle injury he suffered against the Cleveland Cavaliers to start the 2017-18 season.
While the Celtics' medical team has cleared Hayward to return to the floor this season -- and has managed to play quite well during the early portion of the 2018-19 campaign -- Boston's star was quick to admit that he's still fighting through some issues with his surgically repaired ankle during a recent session with the media.
As you can see from the video clip above, courtesy of Mass Live, Hayward has been told that this lingering soreness is just something that he will be forced to deal with as his career moves forward in Boston.
"I think it is expected," Hayward replied when asked about the soreness he is feeling every day. "They told me to expect some of that. Just something I think I am going to have to deal with for a little while. It's the nature of that type of an injury and trying to come back and you're putting more and more stress on it and so, yeah, I just have to deal with it a little bit."
Fortunately for Celtics fans, Hayward did not seem overly concerned with the issue while fielding questions on his recovery. Meanwhile, the team is taking every precaution to not overwork him this early in the season. The All-Star swingman has been effective so far as he owns averages of 11.0 points to go along with 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.2 minutes per game.
