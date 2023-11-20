An Eastern Conference showdown has the Boston Celtics (11-2) and the Charlotte Hornets (3-9) battling on Monday night. Boston is rolling right now, winners of six straight games, and on Sunday, the Celtics narrowly edged out the Memphis Grizzlies 102-100. Meanwhile, Charlotte has lost four in a row and six of its last seven games. The New York Knicks beat the Hornets 122-108 on Saturday. Terry Rozier (groin) and Frank Ntilikina (lower leg) are out for Charlotte.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Boston is a 9-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Hornets odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 232.5.

Celtics vs. Hornets spread: Boston -9

Celtics vs. Hornets Over-Under: 232.5 points

Celtics vs. Hornets money line: Boston -419, Charlotte +320

CHA: Has hit the 3Q money line in 42 of its last 77 games

BOS: Has hit the 1H money line in 45 of its last 62 games



Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is an athletic force with many ways to score. Tatum can explode to the rack but owns a lights-out jumper. The four-time All-Star is also a beast on the glass, leading the team in both points (26.9) and rebounds (8.7). On Nov. 15 against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tatum racked up 29 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Guard Jaylen Brown is a two-way playmaker who can defend multiple positions at a high level while creating his offensive opportunities on the opposite end. The Cal product averages 22 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. In Friday's win over the Raptors, Brown amassed 23 points, four assists, and went 3-of-5 from downtown.

Why the Hornets can cover

Guard LaMelo Ball is an exceptional ball-handler and playmaker whose court vision is top-notch in consistently getting his teammates involved. The 22-year-old is an effective three-level scorer as well who leads the team in both scoring (24.4) and assists (8.3). He's scored 30-plus points in three of his last four games, including on Saturday when Ball totaled 34 points, five rebounds, and nine assists.

Center Mark Williams thrives in the lane as both a rebounder and defender. Williams does most of his scoring on put-backs, lobs, and dump-offs. The Duke product is first in the league in field-goal percentage (72%) and first on the team in rebounds (9.5) with 13.5 points per game. He has supplied four double-doubles thus far, and in Friday's loss to the Bucks, Williams had 11 points and 16 rebounds.

