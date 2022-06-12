A pivotal Game 5 matchup in the 2022 NBA Finals has the Boston Celtics matching up with the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Golden State picked up a much-needed 107-97 victory over Boston to even the series 2-2. This matchup will be intense with both teams looking to go up 3-2.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET in San Francisco. Golden State is the 3.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook. with the over-under set at 212.

A Las Vegas handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom, Cimini excels in multiple sports. Over the past 36 NBA picks, Cimini is 23-13, returning almost $900 to $100 players. He is also on an amazing 39-17-1 run with his last 57 against-the-spread picks involving the Celtics, returning almost $1,800 to $100 players.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Warriors vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -3.5

Celtics vs. Warriors over-under: 212 points

Celtics vs. Warriors money line: Boston +145, Golden State -170

BOS: The Celtics are 4-0 ATS in their last four games played on Monday

GS: The Warriors are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as a favorite

Why the Celtics can cover



Forward Jayson Tatum is a smooth operator when the ball is in his hands. Tatum knows how to score at all three levels due to his superb footwork and array of moves. During this series, the three-time All-Star has piled up rebounds and assists. He's averaging 22.3 points, seven rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game. In his last outing, Tatum finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks.

Guard Jaylen Brown has been a consistent outlet on both sides of the ball. Brown is extremely athletic with the verticality to hop over most defenders. The California product has been aggressive in this series, constantly attacking the rim or creating a shot off the dribble. Brown is putting up 22.3 points, seven rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game during the NBA Finals.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is a remarkable player and that has been on full display in this series. Curry is a lethal shooter with the ability to carry Golden State's offense. The eight-time All-Star can break down any defense and has shown his championship experience through the first four games. Curry is averaging a series-high 34.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and is shooting 49 percent from downtown. He logged a masterpiece in Game 4, dropping 43 points and knocking down seven 3-pointers.

Forward Andrew Wiggins has been a reliable wing defender and scorer. Wiggins has fantastic length and athleticism while owning a smooth jumper. The Kansas product has been tasked with defending Tatum and hasn't backed down once. His long arms help him swipe steals and blocks. Wiggins is averaging 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and one steal per game. In his last outing, he racked up 17 points and 16 boards.

How to make Warriors vs. Celtics picks

For Game 5 of the NBA Finals 2022, Cimini is leaning over on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and which side of the Warriors vs. Celtics spread to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that has crushed his NBA picks, and find out.