The Phoenix Suns evened their record at 3-3 on Tuesday night with a 112-100 win over the Pelicans. It took a 20-point comeback to make it happen. The Suns have been a surprisingly sloppy team so far.

But for this one night, it was all about Chris Paul, who finished with 14 points and 18 assists, the latter moving him from fifth to third on the all-time assists list, passing Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the same night.

Paul was asked about the achievement after the win, and it was clear how much it means to him, especially, that he did it against his former teammate Willie Green, who is now the coach of the Pelicans.

Paul is a long shot to catch second-place Jason Kidd, who has more than a 1,700-assist lead on him. First place is never going to happen. John Stockton has over a 5,000-assist lead on Paul.