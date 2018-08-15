CJ McCollum says superteams like the Warriors are 'disgusting' and he would never join one
This is not the first time McCollum has been critical of the Warriors and the superteam format
In case you had forgotten, CJ McCollum really does not like superteams or the Golden State Warriors. The Portland Trail Blazers guard recently took his summer-long critique of superteams overseas, criticizing such activity as "disgusting" during an appearance on China Central Television.
Last year, McCollum signed a shoe deal with Chinese company Li-Ning, joining the likes of Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo as NBA players who have signed deals with the brand. Earlier this summer, McCollum took a tour of China to help promote the company and made a stop to CCTV, though the video appears to just now be making the rounds in the U.S.
On the show, McCollum was asked about players joining up to form superteams, such as the Golden State Warriors. Unsurprisingly, McCollum was not a fan, saying the practice is "disgusting." He added that he would never do such a thing himself.
He added that he believes most players wouldn't want to join one either.
"I think some players will take that route, but most guys have too much pride. [They] want to really win on their own or in their certain organizations and aren't just going to jump the bandwagon."
None of this should be surprising given McCollum's mini-feud with Kevin Durant earlier this offseason. When Durant appeared on McCollum's podcast, the two got into a bit of an argument over the Warriors' addition of DeMarcus Cousins, which upset McCollum.
Well, at least we can already cross one team off the list when McCollum becomes a free agent in a few years.
