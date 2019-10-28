Clippers' Kawhi Leonard files trademarks for viral phrases intended to use for clothing brand
Kawhi's infamous 'What it do baby' and 'City views over interviews' phrases may soon be on a shirt near you
Ever since usually quiet and emotion-less NBA star Kawhi Leonard was seen video on Instagram saying "What it do baby" after he and the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, the phrase has taken off.
Sitting next to former teammate Serge Ibaka, the camera panned to the NBA Finals MVP and Leonard said those four words in such a way that it immediately became an iconic saying that took over NBA Twitter and beyond.
"What it do baby" has even been used as a greeting since the video went viral.
The Los Angeles Clippers' new superstar obviously realized the impact he has made, and his company Leonard, LLC has filed to trademark the phrase as well as "City views over interviews," according to the United States Patent and Trademark website.
The USPTO says the trademarks were filed on Oct. 23. The filing is for clothing and merchandise including t-shirts, tank tops and sweatshirts.
Trademark lawyer Josh Gerben explained the details of the trademark in a video posted to Twitter.
Gerben said both trademarks were filed to be used as a slogan or company name. He also explained that 1B listed on the trademark document means "intent to use." Leonard has not yet been using the phrases on merchandise but has future plans to.
Next thing we know he will be trademarking his famous laugh.
