Clippers vs. Kings odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 31 predictions from advanced computer model

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 12-21 overall and 6-8 at home, while Los Angeles is 23-11 overall and 9-8 on the road. The Clippers are seeking their 10th consecutive win over the Kings. They have also won 13 consecutive games in Sacramento. The Kings have lost seven straight games.

Sacramento was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as the Kings fell 120-115 to Denver. The Kings got a solid performance out of Nemanja Bjelica, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and six rebounds. De'Aaron Fox returned from a back injury and had 18 points and 13 assists.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles took a 120-107 loss against Utah on Saturday. Paul George (20 points) and Kawhi Leonard (19 points) were the top scorers for the Clippers. Both players worked through illnesses in the defeat. George is shooting 31.8 percent from the field in the past four games.

Eight of the next nine games for the Clippers are against teams with sub-.500 records. Patrick Beverley suffered a wrist injury on Saturday and is expected to miss a few games during the upcoming stretch. The Kings have not beaten the Clippers in Sacramento since March of 2013.

