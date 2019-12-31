Clippers vs. Kings odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 31 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Clippers and Kings. Here are the results:
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 12-21 overall and 6-8 at home, while Los Angeles is 23-11 overall and 9-8 on the road. The Clippers are seeking their 10th consecutive win over the Kings. They have also won 13 consecutive games in Sacramento. The Kings have lost seven straight games. Los Angeles is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Clippers odds, while the over-under is set at 222.5. Before entering any Clippers vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 9 on a blistering 20-8 run on all top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Kings vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Sacramento was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as the Kings fell 120-115 to Denver. The Kings got a solid performance out of Nemanja Bjelica, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and six rebounds. De'Aaron Fox returned from a back injury and had 18 points and 13 assists.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles took a 120-107 loss against Utah on Saturday. Paul George (20 points) and Kawhi Leonard (19 points) were the top scorers for the Clippers. Both players worked through illnesses in the defeat. George is shooting 31.8 percent from the field in the past four games.
Eight of the next nine games for the Clippers are against teams with sub-.500 records. Patrick Beverley suffered a wrist injury on Saturday and is expected to miss a few games during the upcoming stretch. The Kings have not beaten the Clippers in Sacramento since March of 2013.
So who wins Clippers vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kings vs. Clippers spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
-
