Coronavirus: NBA to begin shutting down team facilities Friday to curb spread of COVID-19, per report

As the NBA continues to wait and see if/when the 2019-20 season can resume, players are getting a little antsy during this unexpected hiatus. Commissioner Adam Silver remained optimistic in an appearance on "SportsCenter" on Wednesday night, saying the season hopefully could resume at some point in the future, dependent on when health officials gave the OK. However, that likely won't be until either June or July.

When the league initially announced last Wednesday that the season would be shelved due to a COVID-19 outbreak, players were still able to use team facilities to stay in shape. Now, though, as the number of players testing positive for the coronavirus is rising, the league advised teams in a memo to shut down all facilities to slow the spread of the virus, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. On Tuesday, four players on the Brooklyn Nets were confirmed to test positive, including Kevin Durant, bringing the total of known cases to seven players in the league.

There's no way of knowing how the players contracted the virus, but limiting the chances of getting it and potentially spreading it is in the best interest for the league. In the memo, the NBA told players to stay home as much as possible and avoid contact with those outside of their family units. Players are able to travel outside of the city where they play, but they must remain in the country, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The idea to shut down team facilities is something the league had been discussing since postponing play, Wojnarowski reports, but teams wanted to allow players to get individual workouts in if possible during this extended time off. With several Nets players testing positive for coronavirus, though, teams across the league became "uneasy" about leaving facilities open as it heightens the chances of the virus being spread. After players on the Nets contracted the virus, that led to the Lakers becoming the next franchise to get tested as they were the last team to play Brooklyn before the season's postponement. The tests were reportedly administered to Lakers players on Wednesday and the team is awaiting the results.

In addition to shutting down team facilities, the league isn't allowing players to use any public gyms of any kind or college facilities, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. Essentially, unless players have gyms in their homes, they can't get work in of any kind. Without a place to workout, when -- and if -- the season resumes, there will be a lot of players who likely haven't conditioned properly in several weeks, and possibly months. That will surely factor into how the NBA approaches the restart of the season, whenever that may be.