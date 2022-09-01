The Cleveland Cavaliers have pulled off a blockbuster trade by acquiring Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal has sent shockwaves throughout the league and social media.
In exchange for Mitchell, the Jazz have reportedly acquired three unprotected first-round picks, plus two pick swaps. Utah also received Ochai Agbaji, the No. 14 pick in the 2022 draft, Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen.
After finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference last season, the Cavaliers are determined to take a step forward, and they gave up a haul to acquire Mitchell. Coming off another All-Star season in 2021-22, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. He will be a cornerstone piece for a young team in Cleveland.
With the Jazz in full rebuilding mode these days, Mitchell has been on the trading block throughout the offseason. He was linked to numerous teams in that time, including the New York Knicks, but the Cavaliers stepped up to the plate and submitted an appealing offer to Utah.
Once the news hit Twitter, reactions poured in from everyone, including current NBA players. Below is a selection of some of the best and most noteworthy social media reactions to Mitchell joining the Cavs.
Mitchell himself is excited to get to work along side the 22-year-old Darius Garland. That should be an exciting combination in Cleveland for years to come.
September 1, 2022
LeBron James even thinks that the Cavaliers will be an incredibly tough out with Donovan Mitchell now in the mix. The Cavs have turned a lot of heads with their massive acquisition.
SO TOUGH!!!!! Super Dope— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 1, 2022
NBA legend Magic Johnson believes the Mitchell acquisition will make the Cavs a "force" in the East.
Great trade for the Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Donovan Mitchell to match with the young talent they already have. The Cavs will be a force to be reckoned with in the East!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 1, 2022
Ricky Rubio, a former teammate of Mitchell's on the Jazz, is happy to reunite with the young star in Cleveland.
… whats up 🕷 @spidadmitchell man oh man, Im excited. You gonna love Cleveland— Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) September 1, 2022
Here are some of the other reactions from around the league, coming from the likes of Jaden Ivey, Royce O'Neale and Kevin Love.
The East 👁— Jaden Ivey (@IveyJaden) September 1, 2022
Welcome to the east @spidadmitchell im locking that up 😁— Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) September 1, 2022
🕷🕷🕷— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 1, 2022
Popcorn is poppin today huh?— Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) September 1, 2022
WHAT?!— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) September 1, 2022
Wow— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) September 1, 2022
Donovan Mitchell going from living in Utah to living in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/9PNTsC20Jy— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 1, 2022
Wow Cleveland and Utah! Could be good for both teams!!— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) September 1, 2022
Cleveland gave up a lot but I think both teams are going to be happy when they wake up tomorrow.