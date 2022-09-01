The Cleveland Cavaliers have pulled off a blockbuster trade by acquiring Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal has sent shockwaves throughout the league and social media.

In exchange for Mitchell, the Jazz have reportedly acquired three unprotected first-round picks, plus two pick swaps. Utah also received Ochai Agbaji, the No. 14 pick in the 2022 draft, Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen.

After finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference last season, the Cavaliers are determined to take a step forward, and they gave up a haul to acquire Mitchell. Coming off another All-Star season in 2021-22, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. He will be a cornerstone piece for a young team in Cleveland.

With the Jazz in full rebuilding mode these days, Mitchell has been on the trading block throughout the offseason. He was linked to numerous teams in that time, including the New York Knicks, but the Cavaliers stepped up to the plate and submitted an appealing offer to Utah.

Once the news hit Twitter, reactions poured in from everyone, including current NBA players. Below is a selection of some of the best and most noteworthy social media reactions to Mitchell joining the Cavs.

Mitchell himself is excited to get to work along side the 22-year-old Darius Garland. That should be an exciting combination in Cleveland for years to come.

LeBron James even thinks that the Cavaliers will be an incredibly tough out with Donovan Mitchell now in the mix. The Cavs have turned a lot of heads with their massive acquisition.

NBA legend Magic Johnson believes the Mitchell acquisition will make the Cavs a "force" in the East.

Ricky Rubio, a former teammate of Mitchell's on the Jazz, is happy to reunite with the young star in Cleveland.

Here are some of the other reactions from around the league, coming from the likes of Jaden Ivey, Royce O'Neale and Kevin Love.