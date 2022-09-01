The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The three-time All-Star guard is going to Cleveland in exchange for a package centered around draft picks and young players.

The Jazz have acquired three unprotected first-round picks, plus two pick swaps in the deal, per ESPN. Also going to Utah, as first reported by Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes: Ochai Agbaji, the No. 14 pick in the 2022 draft; Collin Sexton, who will arrive via sign-and-trade; and Lauri Markkanen.

Sexton's new contract is for four years and $72 million, according to Shams Charania.

Mitchell, who turns 26 next week, joins a Cavs core that also includes the 22-year-old Darius Garland, the 24-year-old Jarrett Allen and the 21-year-old Evan Mobley. Garland and Allen both made the All-Star team last season, and Mobley finished second in Rookie of the Year voting.

The Jazz, meanwhile, are pivoting to a full rebuild, having already traded Mitchell's former co-star, Rudy Gobert, for a similar package in a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason.

