Draymond Green's mom tweets support for Jordan Bell's controversial highlight dunk

You don't really hear a lot about running up the score in the NBA, but that's because there are certain unwritten rules in place that allow teams to keep the peace. For example, you don't shoot when your team has the game in hand with less than 24 seconds left -- you just dribble out the clock.

One thing that may be considered taboo, however, is THROWING AN ALLEY-OOP TO YOURSELF OFF THE BACKBOARD WHEN YOU'RE UP 25 POINTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER.

But that's exactly what Warriors rookie Jordan Bell did in the closing minutes of Golden State's 133-103 victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Bell's choice of dunk was met with considerable outrage, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr even attempted to apologize to Mavs coach Rick Carlisle after the game.

Steve Kerr tried to apologize to Rick Carlisle postgame about the Jordan Bell dunk, Carlisle zipped right past, displeased. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 24, 2017

Later, Kerr said he had talked to Bell about the play, and had gotten mixed reactions from his players.

"He's a young guy. He's having fun out there. He didn't even realize he had offended anybody," Kerr said. "The older guys on the team, Shaun [Livingston] and David [West] -- it's a different school of thought. The young guys are like, 'We're just playing basketball.' The older guys are offended. I talked to him."

Steve Kerr not thrilled with Jordan Bell's dunk pic.twitter.com/EgC10y5N4Y — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 24, 2017

One person who felt Bell had no reason to apologize was Draymond Green's mother, Mary Babers-Green, who went on a Tweetstorm of sorts after the play.

Jordan do you.. EXPLAIN WHAT? This ain’t 10 & Under REC or Powder Puff! Play ball! — MBG (@BabersGreen) October 24, 2017

Where I’m from.. the butt whipping was until the buzzer sounds.. push the gas!!! #theseareGROWNMEN NO DISRESPECT play harder! — MBG (@BabersGreen) October 24, 2017

Are we complaining about a rookie SHOWBOATING that gets limited minutes? I’m sure he was told Make EVERY MINUTE COUNT! #SHOWBOATJORDAN — MBG (@BabersGreen) October 24, 2017

Not surprisingly, Green agreed with his mom's assessment.

Draymond Green says no one should have an issue with the Jordan Bell backboard dunk

His only message to the rookie: Make the free throw pic.twitter.com/8XQQODrXYn — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 24, 2017

The play feeds right into exactly what people love and hate about the Warriors. They're flashy, they talk, they're good and they know it. It looks like Bell has become the latest object of praise from Warriors fans (particularly Draymond's mom) and object of hatred from opposing fans.

Welcome to the NBA.