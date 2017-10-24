Draymond Green's mom tweets support for Jordan Bell's controversial highlight dunk
The Warriors rookie threw down an off-the-backboard dunk while up 25 late in the fourth quarter
You don't really hear a lot about running up the score in the NBA, but that's because there are certain unwritten rules in place that allow teams to keep the peace. For example, you don't shoot when your team has the game in hand with less than 24 seconds left -- you just dribble out the clock.
One thing that may be considered taboo, however, is THROWING AN ALLEY-OOP TO YOURSELF OFF THE BACKBOARD WHEN YOU'RE UP 25 POINTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER.
But that's exactly what Warriors rookie Jordan Bell did in the closing minutes of Golden State's 133-103 victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.
Bell's choice of dunk was met with considerable outrage, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr even attempted to apologize to Mavs coach Rick Carlisle after the game.
Later, Kerr said he had talked to Bell about the play, and had gotten mixed reactions from his players.
"He's a young guy. He's having fun out there. He didn't even realize he had offended anybody," Kerr said. "The older guys on the team, Shaun [Livingston] and David [West] -- it's a different school of thought. The young guys are like, 'We're just playing basketball.' The older guys are offended. I talked to him."
One person who felt Bell had no reason to apologize was Draymond Green's mother, Mary Babers-Green, who went on a Tweetstorm of sorts after the play.
Not surprisingly, Green agreed with his mom's assessment.
The play feeds right into exactly what people love and hate about the Warriors. They're flashy, they talk, they're good and they know it. It looks like Bell has become the latest object of praise from Warriors fans (particularly Draymond's mom) and object of hatred from opposing fans.
Welcome to the NBA.
