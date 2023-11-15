Former Boston Celtics player Glen "Big Baby" Davis and former Los Angeles Lakers player Will Bynum are now facing jail time. Davis, 37, was found guilty of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud on Wednesday for a scheme centered around the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare plan. Bynum was one of more than 20 defendants included in the case.

The case was initially brought to the public in 2021 when Davis was named alongside 17 other former NBA players who were believed to be part of a $4 million healthcare scam meant to rip off a system designed to take care of retired players. The players involved were said to have submitted false insurance claims to be reimbursed for medical and dental services that were never received. Now there's hard evidence and the punishment could be severe.

Ex-NBA player Terrence Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison for orchestrating a plan to defraud the program in August and has been jailed since November of 2022.

Davis had his last stint in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014-15. He went on to end his professional basketball career with the St. Johns. Edge in the National Basketball League of Canada.