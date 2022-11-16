The Charlotte Hornets will try to win consecutive games for the first time this season when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Charlotte had lost eight games in a row prior to picking up a win at Orlando on Monday. Meanwhile, Indiana has won five of its last seven games, including a 118-104 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Charlotte is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Pacers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 232.

Hornets vs. Pacers spread: Hornets -2.5

Hornets vs. Pacers over/under: 232 points

Hornets vs. Pacers money line: Charlotte -140, Indiana +118

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte finally has its star point guard back on the court, which resulted in a win over Orlando on Monday night. LaMelo Ball missed the first 13 games of the season due to a preseason ankle injury, so this will be his home debut. Ball scored 17 points and dished out nine assists in the 112-105 win over Orlando, as the Hornets had seven players score in double figures.

Shooting guard Terry Rozier leads Charlotte with 21.3 points, 5.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game, while Kelly Oubre Jr. is adding 18.3 points. The Hornets have won and covered the spread in six of the last seven meetings between these teams. Indiana's best player, Tyrese Haliburton, is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to play, which would dramatically change the outcome of this game.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is in outstanding form right now, having won three of its last four games. The Pacers rank third in the NBA in scoring and have not been held under 100 points this season. Their best player might be questionable to play on Wednesday, but they have four players averaging at least 17.5 points per game, which will allow them to maintain their offensive prowess even if Haliburton is sidelined.

Rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin has been a game-changer in his first season, averaging 19.9 points per game. Mathurin poured in 30 points against Denver last week and also had 32 points against the Nets at the end of October. The Pacers have only played twice in the last seven days, giving them a rest advantage over Charlotte on Wednesday.

