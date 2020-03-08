James Harden gets roasted by Hornets broadcaster for notching 'quadruple-double' after 10th turnover
This is the right way to be a homer broadcaster
James Harden added yet another triple-double to his career stats Saturday against the Hornets, and it was on the mind of Charlotte broadcaster Eric Collins, sort of. See, once Harden reached the benchmark of at least 10 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, Collins had his eye on another one of the Beard's stats: turnovers.
With just over four minutes left in the game, Harden was sitting at nine giveaways when he brought the ball up the court. He faked a drive to try and bring defenders towards him, and away from Jeff Green. When Harden passed the ball to the paint, it was instantly gobbled up by Hornets defenders, and Collins let out an exclamation that would make one think that was the game-winning play for Charlotte.
This is the third "dubious" quadruple-double -- as Collins calls it -- of Harden's career. His last two both came in 2017. The first happened in a 129-122 win over the Toronto Raptors (40 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and 10 turnovers), and the second happened 135-128 win over the Sacramento Kings (35 points, 15 assists, 11 rebounds and 10 turnovers). In other words, the 108-99 loss was the first time in Harden's career that he has posted that kind of stat line (30 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds and 10 turnovers) and been defeated.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Clippers vs. Lakers
The Clippers can clinch the season series with a win
-
Report: NBA issues new coronavirus memo
The NBA is bracing for the spread of coronavirus
-
LeBron says he'll sit if fans are banned
Pandemic or no pandemic, The King says he'll only play if there are fans watching
-
Atkinson is out as Nets coach, but why?
Nets general manager Sean Marks called it "purely amicable and mutually agreed upon"
-
NBA DFS: March 7 lineups, picks, pool
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings Vol. 15
It's time to find out who's bringing the most shoe heat in Vol. 15 of our Sneaker King Power...
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles