The Utah Jazz will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 21-9 overall and 10-5 at home, while the Jazz are 24-5 overall and 11-3 on the road. The Jazz have won the last three matchups between the teams.

Utah is favored by five points in the latest Clippers vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.5.

Clippers vs. Jazz spread: Clippers +5

Clippers vs. Jazz over-under: 224.5 points

What you need to know about the Clippers

in the first of consecutive games between the teams on Wednesday, Los Angeles lost to Utah at home by a decisive 114-96 margin. The Clippers saw a four-game losing streak come to an end. They were outscored 68-45 in the second half.

The Clippers were 38-for-86 (44.2 percent) from the field and 9-for-26 (34.6) from 3-point range. Los Angeles leads the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage (.422) and free throw percentage (.841). Kawhi Leonard (leg), Paul George (toe), Nicolas Batum (concussion) and Luke Kennard (knee) are questionable for Friday night.

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz have won nine consecutive games and 20 of their past 21. They have 18 double digit wins during that span. Utah is off to its best 29-game start in franchise history. Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points on Wednesday and Rudy Gobert double-doubled with 23 points and 20 rebounds.

Utah leads the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (16.6) and rebounds per game (48.7). The Jazz have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.0, which is third best in the league. Mike Conley (hamstring) is questionable for Friday night's game.

