Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid did not win the NBA's Most Valuable Player award this season, but he is now officially an MVP: Most Valuable Philadelphian. On Thursday, the Philadelphia City Council passed a resolution to honor Embiid for his accomplishments this season.

Here's part of the resolution, per Anna Orso of the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Whereas, Joel Embiid has been a dedicated team member of the Philadelphia 76ers for years, has gained numerous accolades, and led the team through numerous games and tough battles on the way to victory, and Whereas, Joel Embiid is deserving of the distinction of MVP, now, therefore, be it Resolved by the council of the city of Philadelphia that it hereby celebrates Joel Embiid as MVP: "Most Valuable Philadelphian." Further resolved, that an engrossed copy of this resolution be presented to Joel Embiid as evidence of the sincere respect and admiration of this legislative body.

You can understand where the city council was coming from here, as they were just looking for a way to celebrate Embiid, but this is pretty corny. And judging by the reaction from many Philadelphians on social media, they're a bit embarrassed by the whole thing.

No word yet on whether Embiid is going to pick up his MVP award any time soon. As for the actual award, Embiid finished as runner-up to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

"I'm not mad," Embiid said. "The last two years in a row I've put myself in that position. It didn't happen. It's almost like at this point, it's whatever. Whatever happens, happens. Last year I campaigned about it, this year I answered questions when I was asked, and the next, you know, few years before I retire it's almost like I don't know what else I have to do to win it."