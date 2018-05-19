Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves reportedly 'not in a good place internally'

Karl-Anthony Towns is apparently not so happy in Minnesota. USATSI

Karl-Anthony Towns' relationship with the Timberwolves has reportedly grown as cool as the Minnesota winter air.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Towns and the franchise are "not in a good place internally" right now. Fellow ESPNer Brian Windhorst piled on to that sentiment in the same podcast, speculating that, while Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis appears to be staying in New Orleans and out of trade talks, the same may not be said for Towns.

"I don't think Anthony Davis is going anywhere any time soon," Windhorst said. "But Towns … now that might be a different story."

Towns was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, so if he were to be put on the trading block it would be a monumental development. There are no indications that is the case here -- at least not yet -- but if Minnesota were to put him on the market and shop him, it would generate heavy interest across the league.

Towns was an All-Star last season and helped lead the Wolves to the playoffs for the first time since 2003-2004, averaging 21.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game in the process. So Minnesota's best option, even if it were to get an enticing offer in return for Towns, may be to repair whatever damage has been done in the Towns-Wolves marriage and move on.