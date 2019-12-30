Karl-Anthony Towns trade rumors: Warriors monitoring situation as Wolves star reportedly unhappy in Minnesota

Heading into the new year, the Minnesota Timberwolves sit at 11-20 with only two games separating them and the last-place Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference. To say that the Timberwolves have been an overwhelming disappointment to start the season is a massive understatement. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging a career high in points (26.5) and assists (4.4), and has added more to his offensive game, while Andrew Wiggins is inching closer to living up to his No. 1 overall draft selection, showing an improved shot selection and ball-handling ability.

Still, the Wolves continue to fail at putting a competitive roster around Towns worthy of his superstar talents. Before the season started, they attempted to get their star center some help when they were reportedly one of the teams that were interested in trading for D'Angelo Russell. Towns and Russell are close friends and the pairing of the two seemed like a dream scenario for both sides. Unfortunately, the Warriors put the kibosh on that dream. Now, they are apparently looking to try prying Towns out of Minnesota.

Golden State has been "monitoring Towns' situation in Minnesota," and multiple team executives note that the young star is currently unhappy, as reported by The Athletic's Ethan Strauss. Given that Towns is only in first year of his five-year, $190 million contract extension he signed prior to the start of the 2018-19 season, the Timberwolves have no incentive to trade the big man just yet. This season hasn't gone the way Minnesota had hoped, but if it has sold Towns on getting him help over the next couple years, then it can be patient. However, as Strauss reports, the Warriors have a wealth of assets at their disposal that could be packaged together to potentially bring Towns to the Bay Area.

Add their young potential star in Russell to intriguing prospects like surprise rookie sensation Eric Paschall, G League dominant Alen Smailagić, plus a high draft pick and you have a package that could facilitate a superstar trade.

Minnesota has been on a ticking clock to get Towns some help, and if the reports about him being unhappy are true, he could become the next star player to demand a trade, which could force the Wolves to deal him.