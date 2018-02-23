Kevin Durant against one-and-done rule; would have entered NBA out of high school

Several current NBA players have been implicated for possibly accepting inappropriate payments in the latest information from the FBI's probe into NCAA basketball.

Among those named are NBA rookies Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr., Kyle Kuzma and Bam Adebayo. Warriors forward Kevin Durant did not appear in the report, but he spoke on Friday about his general distaste for the NCAA, and the NBA rule preventing players from joining the league straight out of high school.

"You want these players to go out there and play on the biggest stage," Durant said. "The Final Four is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, in sports, and they don't get a dime for it. I don't think it's right. " ... You should let these kids make a decision, however they want to. If they want to come out of high school, it should be on them. You know what I mean? You can't control everything. So if they feel as though they're ready, that's on them. They want to make a decision on their life, that's on them. If they don't get drafted, it's on them. You can try to control it, but you're still not really doing anything."

Durant, who played one year at Texas before being drafted second overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007, said he would have skipped college altogether if he would have been allowed. The league began prohibiting players from entering the league straight out of high school in 2006.

"Yeah, probably," Durant said, when asked if he would have entered the NBA out of high school. "I needed the money."

KD says there shouldn't be a one-and-done rule, they should let guys choose their own path, says he would've come out of high school: "I needed the money" pic.twitter.com/vwbib3d028 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 23, 2018

Players like Durant would most likely have no problem adapting to the NBA without a year of playing in college or overseas to prepare, but the rule was put in place after several high schoolers either fizzled out or went undrafted.

Changes to the current "one-and-done" rule are reportedly being strongly considered by league and the Players Association, and it appears that it's only a matter of time before we see something new.