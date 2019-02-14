Knicks cancel Latvian Heritage Night at Madison Square Garden following Kristaps Porzingis trade, report says
The Knicks apparently no longer see the need to celebrate Latvian Heritage night after dealing Porzingis
It looks like the New York Knicks are really sticking it to Kristaps Porzingis.
It's been a few weeks since the Knicks traded Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, but it's clear that the Knicks haven't gotten over the relationship. As most of you are aware, Porzingis is from Latvia. And as most of you are probably not aware, the Knicks had planned out "Latvian Heritage Night" for their Feb. 24 home game versus the San Antonio Spurs.
Except here's the thing -- they're cancelling it now.
According to Diamond Leung of The Athletic, the team is calling off "Latvian Heritage Night."
Now I don't know how many people were planning to attend the Spurs-Knicks game because of "Latvian Heritage Night," but the fact that they're canceling the celebration of a particular culture due to the sour ending of the business relationship with Porzingis is laughable.
In the interest of fairness, the Knicks never announced a particular reason as to why they're canceling this promotion, but I think we can all read between the lines and conclude that they're calling off the cultural celebration all because of Latvia's association with Porzingis.
Shame on you, Knicks.
