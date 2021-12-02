The Chicago Bulls visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Thursday. Both teams are vying for Eastern Conference playoff position. Chicago is 14-8 this season, with New York entering at 11-10 through 21 games. R.J. Barrett (illness) is questionable for the Knicks, with Coby White (protocols) ruled out for the Bulls.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists Chicago as the two-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213.5 in the latest Bulls vs. Knicks odds. Before locking in any Knicks vs. Bulls picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2021-22 NBA season up over $1,500 on all top-rated NBA picks this season. It's also on a stunning 117-77 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread that dates back to last season. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Bulls and just locked in its NBA picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Bulls vs. Knicks.

Bulls vs. Knicks spread: Bulls -2

Bulls vs. Knicks over-under: 213.5 points

CHI: The Bulls are 7-4 against the spread in 2021-22 road games

NYK: The Knicks are 4-7 against the spread in 2021-22 home games

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago's defense has been excellent this season, allowing 1.05 points per possession. The Bulls are also near the top of the league in myriad categories, including 2-point shooting allowed, assists allowed, turnovers created, steals, second-chance points allowed, fast-break points allowed and points allowed in the paint. In addition, New York's offense is in the bottom six of the NBA in 2-point shooting and assists, with the Bulls having enough personnel to make things difficult on the Knicks.

On the opposite end, Chicago is scoring 110 points per 100 possessions, a top-10 figure in the NBA. The Bulls are shooting 47 percent from the floor, 37.1 percent from 3-point distance, and 83.2 percent from the free-throw line, all of which rank in the top five of the league. Chicago also has the personnel to drive transition, with the Bulls scoring 14.1 fast-break points per game this season.

Why the Knicks can cover

Under Tom Thibodeau, New York consistently challenges shots at a high level on the defensive end. The Knicks are No. 3 in the NBA in field-goal percentage, allowing opponents to shoot just 43.1 percent from the field. New York is dominant against 2-point attempts (49.5 percent allowed), and the Knicks are No. 3 in the league in points allowed in the paint at 41.7 per game. New York is also a top-six team in blocked shots, averaging 5.7 per contest, and the Knicks have the edge on the defensive glass.

Offensively the Knicks are making 36.5 percent of 3-point attempts, No. 6 in the league, and New York is above-average in offensive rebound rate (27.5 percent) and second-chance points (13.9 per game). Chicago is also No. 24 in three-point accuracy allowed, and the Bulls land in the bottom 10 teams of the league in free-throw prevention.

How to make Bulls vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the teams projected to combine for 210 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.