The Orlando Magic aim to maintain an upward trajectory on Tuesday evening. The Magic are 3-1 in the last four games, and Orlando will host the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference matchup. The Magic are 22-32 overall and 13-13 at home, with New York entering at 29-26 overall this season. RJ Barrett (illness) is questionable to play for the Knicks, with Mitchell Robinson (thumb) ruled out. Mo Bamba (suspension) is out for the Magic.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Knicks as 1.5-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226 in the latest Knicks vs. Magic odds.

Knicks vs. Magic spread: Knicks -1.5

Knicks vs. Magic over/under: 226 points

Knicks vs. Magic money line: Knicks -125, Magic +105

NYK: The Knicks are 17-9 against the spread in road games

ORL: The Magic are 16-10 against the spread in home games

Why the Knicks can cover

New York excels on the road this season, posting the best record against the spread (17-9) of any NBA team. The Knicks also have three players averaging at least 20 points per game, led by 2023 All-Star selection Julius Randle. He is averaging 24.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season, and Randle is producing a whopping 27.8 points and 12.9 rebounds per game in the last 24 appearances. He keys a top-10 offense in the NBA, with the Knicks scoring 115.0 points per 100 possessions.

New York is also near the top of the league with a 32.4% offensive rebound rate and 17.4 second-chance points per game. The Knicks take care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 13.1% of possessions, and rank No. 4 in the NBA with 25.8 free throw attempts per game. Orlando is No. 24 in the league in assist prevention, and the Magic are allowing opponents to shoot 57% inside the arc, the third-worst defensive mark in the NBA this season.

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic have encouraging metrics on the defensive end of the floor. Orlando is holding opponents to only 35% shooting from 3-point range this season, ranking No. 6 in the NBA. The Magic are also in the top eight in second-chance points allowed (13.1 per game) and points allowed in the paint (13.1 per game). Orlando secures well over 72% of available defensive rebounds, and it gives up only 23.4 free throw attempts per game. New York is in the bottom third of the NBA in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, 2-point percentage and assists per game, and those shortcomings make things easier for Orlando's defense.

On the other end, the Magic have intriguing young talent, ranking in the top five of the NBA in free throw creation, generating 25.8 attempts per game. The Magic are also physical and athletic, leading to 14.7 second-chance points per game in 2022-23.

