The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets meet for a cross-town rivalry on Wednesday evening. Barclay Center hosts the game in Brooklyn, with the Nets entering at 4-7 overall and 2-4 at home. Brooklyn is 3-2 in the last five games, and the Nets will face a Knicks team that is 5-5 overall and 2-3 on the road. Kyrie Irving (suspension), TJ Warren (foot), and Yuta Watanabe (ankle) are out for the Nets. Quentin Grimes (foot) is listed as questionable for the Knicks, with Mitchell Robinson (knee) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nets as 2.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Nets vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Knicks vs. Nets spread: Nets -2.5

Knicks vs. Nets over/under: 222.5 points

Knicks vs. Nets money line: Nets -140, Knicks +118

NYK: The Knicks are 2-5 against the spread in the last seven games

BKN: The Nets has covered the spread in three straight games

Why the Knicks can cover



New York's offensive projection is strong in this matchup. The Knicks are scoring 115.0 points per game this season, a top-10 mark in the NBA, and New York is excellent on the offensive glass with a 31.8% offensive rebound rate. The Knicks finish well near the rim, shooting 53.8% on 2-point attempts, and three players are averaging at least 19 points per game. Brooklyn is in the bottom third of the NBA in defensive efficiency, and the Nets are dead-last in the league in defensive rebound rate at 65.7%. Brooklyn is also in the bottom five in 3-point defense (38.9%) and free throw prevention, giving New York avenues to attack.

On defense, the Knicks are No. 2 in the NBA in field goal percentage allowed (43.5%) and in the top 10 in 2-point percentage and 3-point percentage allowed. New York is also above-average in free throw prevention, and Brooklyn is only No. 25 in the NBA in offensive rebound rate to begin the 2022-23 season.

Why the Nets can cover

In addition to home-court advantage, Brooklyn has the best player in this matchup in Kevin Durant. The former MVP and future Hall of Fame forward is averaging 31.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game this season, and Durant is shooting 51.8% from the field. His presence gives the Nets an inherent advantage, and Brooklyn is in the top third of the NBA in field goal shooting (47.6%) and 2-point shooting (55.2%).

The Nets also take advantage of the free throw line by making 81.9% of attempts, a top-five mark, and averaging 23.5 attempts per game. Brooklyn also secures the ball with only 13.5 turnovers per game, and New York currently ranks in the bottom five of the league in defensive rebound rate, turnovers created per game, and 3-pointers allowed per game.

