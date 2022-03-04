The New York Knicks (25-37) have seen their playoff hopes dim recently as they've fallen to 12th in the Eastern Conference standings in the midst of a six-game losing streak. They'll try to get back in the win column against a shorthanded NBA power on Friday when they travel to take on the Phoenix Suns (50-12). Phoenix is expected to be without Devin Booker (COVID-19 protocols) and it remains without Chris Paul (thumb). Phoenix won the first matchup between these teams 118-97 in November, easily covering as the four-point favorites in that one.

Knicks vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -6.5

Knicks vs. Suns over-under: 222.5 points

Knicks vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -280, New York +320

NYK: RJ Barrett is averaging 28.6 points per game over his past seven.

PHX: Cameron Johnson has hit 18 of his last 35 3-point tries (51.4 percent).

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is dominant on both ends and outscores opponents by 8.1 points per game, the best differential in the NBA. It is 14-9 ATS in non-conference games and 34-28 ATS overall. The Suns lead the league in field-goal percentage (48.2) and are third in opponent field-goal shooting (44) while scoring 113.6 points (fourth in NBA). The Knicks score 105.1 per game (27th) and shoot 43.4 percent (28th). Their only "strength" on offense is 3-point shooting (35.1 percent, 16th), but the Suns are the NBA's best defensive team against the three (33.2 percent).

Johnson and Deandre Ayton stepped up Wednesday in the absence of top scorer Booker (25.6 points). They combined for 38 points, with Johnson hitting four of five three-point tries to get 20. He shoots 43.7 percent on his 3-point attempts, the fourth-best mark in the league, and the Suns are seventh in that stat, hitting at a 36-percent clip. The Suns had 14 steals in Wednesday's game, led by Jae Crowder's five, and outrebounded Portland 46-35. Ayton is second on the team in scoring at 16.5 points and gets a team-high 10 rebounds per game.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is desperate for a win after its recent slide. And while the Suns are deep, the Knicks are catching a big break with some of Phoenix's top players out. The Suns are a solid 34-28 against the spread overall, but only 16-18 ATS when playing at home.

Depth is a challenge for New York, but its top two players are performing well. Julius Randle leads the way with 19.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest. Barrett has stepped up as a scorer, averaging 18.9 points. Barrett was especially hot in February, upping his average to 28.3 points for that month. He then started March off with a 30 points in the loss to the Sixers on Wednesday.

