After a jam-packed slate on Monday, there are only a pair of matchups on the Tuesday NBA schedule. The first matchup pits the Minnesota Timberwolves against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. New York enters at 22-22 overall, with Minnesota at 21-22 through 43 games. Jordan McLaughlin (protocols) is out for the Wolves, with Jaylen Nowell (ankle) listed as probable. Derrick Rose (ankle) and Cam Reddish (ankle) are out for New York, while Kemba Walker (knee) and Nerlens Noel (knee) are day-to-day.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists Minnesota as the two-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212.5 in the latest Timberwolves vs. Knicks odds.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Timberwolves vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Timberwolves spread: T'Wolves -2

Knicks vs. Timberwolves over-under: 212.5 points

Knicks vs. Timberwolves money line: T'Wolves -135, Knicks +115

MINN: The Wolves are 6-3 against the spread in the last nine games

NYK: The Knicks are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven games

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota's physicality is evident on both ends. The Wolves are No. 3 in the NBA in offensive rebound rate, securing 30.0 percent of their own missed shots, and Minnesota is No. 3 in second-chance points, producing 15.6 per game. The Wolves are also in the top 10 in fast-break points, averaging 13.7 per game. On defense, Minnesota turns it up by allowing fewer than 108 points per 100 possessions, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA.

The Wolves lead the NBA in creating 17.0 turnovers per game, with top-five marks in steals (8.7 per game) and blocked shots (5.8 per game). Opponents are making only 44.8 percent of shots from the field and 33.7 percent from 3-point range, both of which are above the NBA's baseline. Minnesota also holds opponents to 44.0 points in the paint per game, and the Knicks are below-average on a per-possession basis on offense. New York is in the bottom five of the NBA in both 2-point accuracy and assists per game.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are in the top five of the NBA in points allowed, giving up only 104.5 per game. New York is above-average on the defensive glass, securing 73.1 percent of available rebounds, and the Knicks rank in the top five in several categories on defense. New York is elite in field-goal percentage allowed (43.9 percent), second-chance points allowed (11.9 per game), fast-break points allowed (11.1 per game) and points in the paint allowed (41.7 per game), with top-10 marks in blocked shots (5.0 per game) and free- throw attempts allowed (19.9 per game).

Minnesota is near the bottom of the NBA in field-goal percentage, free-throw percentage and turnovers on offense. In changing ends, the Knicks are in the top 10 in offensive rebound rate, second-chance points, turnovers, 3-point accuracy and 3-point volume. Minnesota is No. 30 in the NBA in defensive rebound rate and free-throw prevention.

