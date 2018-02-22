Kyrie Irving's trade request was reportedly the result of an informal Cavs meeting

For most of us, Kyrie Irving's request to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers last summer came as a total shock. In the months that have passed since Irving was dealt to the Boston Celtics, we've learned that his unhappiness predated his request, but we still haven't learned the exact reason why Kyrie wanted out so badly.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, it was one informal meeting between Cavs front office personnel that sent Kyrie over the edge. From ESPN:

On the day of the NBA draft back in June, just days after Cleveland parted ways with former GM David Griffin, a robust Cavs contingent made up of front-office personnel, coaches and team support staff members held an impromptu, "what if?" discussion about Kyrie Irving's future, multiple team sources confirmed to ESPN. The discussion, characterized as "small talk" by one source familiar with its content, was less a formal straw poll of what the Cavs should do with their All-Star point guard should trade opportunities present themselves, and more of a thought exercise anticipating what the market could bear for a player of Irving's caliber. The talk got back to Irving, multiple team sources told ESPN, and that served as the tipping point that led to Irving formally requesting a trade a little more than two weeks later. "It was sloppy," one league source familiar with the draft-day discussion told ESPN, adding that any talk about trading a player of Irving's ilk -- however informal it might be -- should be handled strictly between the GM and owner, because of the sensitive nature of its content. Once a player feels expendable or undervalued from his own team, getting him to buy back in is a prickly proposition.

The reaction may seem a bit harsh or petty on Irving's part, but you have to believe that he was already somewhat frustrated after another Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors, and that the telephone game may have morphed the story of this meeting into something much more serious than it was.

The real question is, even if Irving was heated after hearing about this and demanded a trade, why didn't the Cavs try to talk him out of it instead of trading him to their chief rival in the East? Maybe they did and Kyrie simply wouldn't budge, but he was under contract so the leverage really belonged to the Cavaliers.

It makes you think how the season would have played out had Irving decided to stay in Cleveland. The Celtics may not be where they are right now, and the Cavs would probably look a lot more like last year's team then they do right now. But no matter what led to Irving's trade demand, it happened, and the Eastern Conference playoffs will likely be filled with a lot more drama because of it.